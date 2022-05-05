One of the city’s longest standing brunches remains one of the best…

Traiteur Brunch at Park Hyatt Dubai has always been one of the top brunches for foodies, with an elaborate buffet, interactive live cooking stations and alfresco seating sprawled across the Dubai Creek Marina-facing terrace. But as the summer heat rolls in, Traiteur heads inside for a summer edition, but does it have the same wow factor?

A summery sangria is the welcome drink served from a retro bar trolley manned by friendly bartenders before guests make their way inside. While the terrace is closed for daytime dining, guests are seated between the breezy indoor restaurant of nautically-inspired Noepe and elegant Brasserie du Park, finished in beautiful blue-and-white-hues with gold accents. There’s a more relaxed feel to Noepe, while Brasserie du Park is bustling with guests roaming the fully stocked live stations, and staff swiftly serving drinks from the bar.

All of the stations have been moved inside Brasserie du Park, but the selection is still nothing short of extravagant. Guests pile their plates with oysters layered on beds of crushed ice, with both fin de Clair and locally sourced Dibba oysters presented alongside neat cones of tartare and caviar topped blinis. Then there’s a whole row of fresh salads, delicately made terrines of scallop and salmon, and seafood that ranged from shrimp to crab legs and clams served beautifully on hand carved ice sculptures. The options are so impressive, we go for second and third plates. Fresh sushi and sashimi gets its own station too, with plates of shrimp tempura, California maki and slithers of tuna and salmon all on offer.

For mains, there’s something for everyone. At every live cooking station, an attentive chef is on hand to carve chicken and ribeye, serve up tails of lobster meat and cooked octopus, or creamy bowls of made-to-order risotto.

For those with a sweet tooth, the dessert station is worth at least an hour of attention. Rainbow-hued pastries, cakes and puddings from all corners of the globe are neatly lined up in a glass cabinet, and our own plate is filled with mini lemon meringue pies, a slice of raspberry mousse and bright strawberry macaroons. Sugary ice-cream cones, a chocolate fountain and glasses of pudding all add to the sensational display. Just when it feels like it couldn’t get any more lavish, you’ll find the walk-in cheese room set out in the cellar. It’s a space that fromage fans will delight in lapping several times, while pairing blue cheese, soft cheese, hard cheese with crackers, dry fruits, honeys and spreads.

The drinks selection is impressive and varied, and a whole host of cocktails are free-flowing alongside the standard spirits and wine. A bonus for bubbly drinkers, sparkling wine is included with the alcoholic package.

Traiteur Summer Brunch still has the same finesse of the winter edition, and while the alfresco seating might be on hold, the exceptional standard of food, drinks and service remains for the summer soiree.

Traiteur Summer Brunch, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 with non-alcoholic beverages, Dhs595 with sparkling, pricing valid until October 29, 2022. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com