Buffalo Wings & Rings is dedicated to bringing you the best deals in town. Not only are the meals and drinks delicious, but they’re also pocket-friendly.

Here are all the new lip-smacking deals taking place this month.

Daily

Running throughout the week from 12pm to 8pm, head down to Buffalo Wings & Rings with mates to enjoy a buy one get one free deal on selected drinks.

Monday to Friday

Craving a pocket-friendly yet delicious meal during work hours? Take a break from those emails and head to Buffalo Wings & Rings for a Dhs49 two-course business lunch.

Monday

For a fun competitive start to your week, Buffalo Wings & Rings has launched a night packed with quizzes, bingo and music to help shake away the Monday blues. It starts off with a band followed by trivia and then bingo. It’s available at both the JLT and DIFC branches and there’s a new theme each week.

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday – need we say more. Every Tuesday, diners can tuck into tacos by the piece for just Dhs19 all day long.

Wednesday

Buffalo Wings & Rings brags a number of delicious flavours on its menu but on Wednesday you don’t have to limit yourself as you can peck away at just Dhs3 a wing.

Thursday

Ladies, plan a girls’ night out at Buffalo Wings & Ring on Thursday and receive three complimentary house beverages per gal from 6pm until midnight.

Friday

To celebrate the end of the week, Buffalo Wings & Rings hosts DJ Nights on Friday night from 8pm onwards with all the groovy tunes guaranteed to kickstart your weekend.

Saturday

Saturday in Dubai equals brunching and at Buffalo Wings & Rings you can pick from either an evening brunch from 3pm to 6pm or a night brunch from 8pm to 11pm. It costs Dhs119 for the soft package and Dhs199 for the house package.

Sunday

Love sliders? Sunday Sliders is an entirely brand new deal at Buffalo Wings & Rings and is one you need to try. It’s pocket friendly at just Dhs19 per slider. What a deal!

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, Tel: (0)50 247 1226/(0)4 359 6900, JLT- Lake Level, Cluster U, Tel: (0)50 961 8122/(0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai