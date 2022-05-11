The seasons they are a’changin’…

With the seasons changing, it’s time to give your wardrobe an upgrade. Strut forward Marks & Spencer, operated by Al-Futtaim Group, and its new summer collection.

Marks & Spencer continues to deliver everyday style, trusted quality and value. The brand have created stylish, comfortable and versatile outfits across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

Womenswear

As the temperature soars, women will be comfortable and chic in one of Marks & Spencer feminine dresses and beach cover ups, which come in fresh in-house designed prints. Accessories have an anything goes yet stylish vibe. While linen has been updated with modern geometric prints and colours, and can be worn as a head-to-toe linen look or as simple separates.

If getting your gym gear on is half the battle, you’ll be wanting to show off this new work out line. The new dedicated yoga range feels like a second skin, as it is made from lightweight sustainable recycled polyester.

The holiday collection includes spots, stripes and florals, which range from animal prints to colour popping shades. Get into the holiday mood, as you pair bold and hot colours with easy neutrals and vibrant prints.

Lingerie and sleepwear

This season, Marks & Spencer lingerie and sleepwear collection combines style with innovation and inclusivity. The popular Rosie range, from model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, includes versatile essentials and stunning silk pieces. The collection also introduces Body Cotton with Cool Comfort™ technology across lingerie and sleepwear, offering comfort during the warmer months.

Menswear

This summer, men will be thrilled to hear that contemporary fabrics, such as Italian linen come with easy care attributes. While hero styles include a tapered cobalt jean, relaxed overshirt and vintage stripe tee. Holiday items include fun graphics, bold pattern, and vibrant bursts of colour. You can feel good while you wear Marks & Spencer clothes – it continues to focus on sustainability with recycled polyester swimwear featuring throughout the collection.

Kidswear

In the kidswear collection, take your pick from playful holiday essentials in a palette of desert neutrals and sunset brights. Cool athleisurewear comes in relaxed jersey fabrics and features retro graphics. While if your little ones like to get dirty, versatile sweat co-ords in bold and colourblock prints are perfect for all activities. Beach days are covered, too, as you can choose from fun beach wear in Terry Towelling and wardrobe staples combining everyday comfort with bright and cheerful tones.

Staycay or getaway, you’ll be dressed in style thanks to Marks & Spencer.

Shop the summer and holiday collection in-store or visit marksandspencerme.com.