Back in November we shared the news that a pair of pre-season NBA (that’s the major professional American basketball league for the non-baller community out there) will be held in Abu Dhabi for the very first time.

Today, at the Arabian Travel Market, the teams set to play in that all-important first clash, have been confirmed. The Milwaukee Bucks (who also happen to be the current league champions) will face off against the Atlanta Hawks, at the Etihad Arena on either October 6 or 8.

It’s part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) multi-year partnership to bring NBA games to the UAE.

Those keen on securing tickets can now register their interest on nba.com/abudhabi.

Talking about the agreement back in November, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum, said: “Abu Dhabi is a vibrant multicultural hub with a demonstrated track record of hosting world-class sporting events, and this partnership will not only bring the live NBA and NBA 2K League experience to fans in the Middle East, but it will also create opportunities for boys and girls to learn the fundamentals and core values of the game through a variety of grassroots programming and fan events.”

The partnership goes deeper than star-studded exhibition matches though.

We’re going to see interactive fan events with Hall of Fame ballers past and present; Jr. NBA Leagues for both boys and girls — dunking on schools across the UAE; NBA Fit Clinics to help get sports fans of all ages in tip-top swish-swish condish; as well as a NBA 2K exhibition event — that’s the videogame for the uninitiated.

HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We look forward to the NBA playing an integral role in developing young talent and healthy lifestyles at grassroots level – the heart of the UAE’s strategy, which places great emphasis on empowering youth and building a sustainable future for the nation and future generations.”

