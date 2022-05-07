Sponsored: The type of ‘culinary journey’ we want to be invited on…

May has to be one of our favourite times of year in Dubai. There’s the eternal sunshine of course — bronzed beach days and balmy evenings; there’s the lols — with the world class comedian ensemble of Comedy Fest; and a celebration of, what is literally our favourite thing to do — eating, at the Dubai Food Festival.

Spearheading this foodie fiesta, are the street art-packed Merex locations of La Mer, The Beach and City Walk. We’re used to their year round commitment to serving up outstanding culinary adventures, but special times of year call for special measures.

Between now and May 15, 2022, diners at these locations spending more than Dhs200 can enter into a ‘dine and win’ raffle. Up for grabs — holidays of a life time, legitimate ‘culinary journeys’ – family trips to the fine-dining epicentres of Rome, London and Paris.

How to enter

As mentioned above, first you’ll need to spend Dhs200 at one of the participating outlets, before May 15 and keep that receipt – because it’s essential for part two.

Next, you’ll need to WhatsApp a copy of that receipt to the corresponding contact number for each location (La Mer, The Beach or City Walk). You can find the numbers online, or through QR codes on promotional materials at the various eateries. Entries must be in by May 15, with the grand draw happening on May 20, 2022.

Where to eat

Dining highlights of City Walk

There’s an electric mix of more than 60 food and beverage outlets at this sleek urban oasis. Some of our favourite bites are provided by the secret burger menus of An/Other by Pickl; authentic Azerbaijani fare of Baku Cafe; the meat feasts of Butcha; the local touch provided by Sikka Cafe; and uncontrived elegance of L’Occitane Cafe. QR Code link

Dining highlights of La Mer

This gorgeous boho beachfront enclave offers in excess of 45 dining destinations, including home-grown hall-of-famers and some much-loved regional exclusives. Our top choices are — seafood from the maestros of Aprons and Hammers; the modern Indian cuisine, wild brunches and rooftop seaviews of Masti; sultans of the slider world, Salt; traditional Tokyo tapas care of Miyabi; and everyone’s favourite American-style sports pub, Stars N Bars. QR Code link

Dining highlights of The Beach

Further along the coast, caught between the towerscape of Dubai Marina and the unyielding blues of the Arabian Gulf, The Beach is a leisure destination icon, boasting a compliment of more than 40 places to eat. Our recommendations include — the very recently opened Japanese streetfood specialists (with some genuinely outstanding pizzas), Akiba Dori; Italian noms courtesy of Eataly; gourmet coffee and eats at Common Grounds; all-day breakfast excellence from Eggspectation; and Latin fuego via La Mezcaleria. QR Code link

For more information on restaurants, locations and promotions visit the destination websites at lamerdubai.ae, thebeach.ae and citywalk.ae.

