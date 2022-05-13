Sponsored: Food deals start from just Dhs99…

The first Restaurant Month of 2022 is currently taking place at JW Marriott Marquis running until June 8 and there are plenty of reasons to add it to your dining plans. There are pocket-friendly deals to enjoy for just Dhs99 and Dhs199.

Dhs99 deals

At Bridgewater Tavern, you can get a burger of your choice and a cold pint combo for just Dhs99 while watching the live sporting action. Available from 4pm to 1am from Sunday to Thursday and 4pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday. @BridgewaterTavern

At award-winning Kitchen6, there’s an all-you-can-eat lunch or dinner. Fill your bellies with food from across the globe whipped up from six live cooking stations. Available on weekdays from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 11pm.

For Pizza fans, there are unlimited pizzas available at Positano. Each pizza is made to order with ripe, juicy and fresh ingredients. Available from 6pm to 12am from Tuesday to Sunday and 6.30pm to 12am on Saturday. @PositanoDXB

Take a break from the work desk and enjoy the three-course business lunch at La Farine. Don’t leave without trying their coffee and freshly made bread. Available daily from 12pm to 12am. @LaFarineDxb

Dhs199 deals

Steak fans need to make a beeline to the What’s On award-winning Prime68 where a three-course menu awaits. You will get a Caesar salad, a juicy USDA Prime Black Angus steak, and a strawberry cheesecake for dessert. Available from 6pm (6.30pm on Saturday) to 12am on Sunday to Friday. @Prime68dxb

Indian restaurant Rang Mahal is offering a four-course sharing-style dinner with signature flavours inspired by the different regions of India. You must try their selection of kebabs. Available daily from 6pm to 12am. @RangMahalDubai

Enjoy a sushi and sashimi combo platter at Izakaya. Want an extra kick to your bite? Look out for the Wasabi Girl who will add fresh wasabi to your sushi. Available from 6pm to 12am on Sunday and Friday and 6.30pm to 12am on Saturday. @izakayadubai

Visit Tong Thai and indulge in a three-course menu. On the menu, you’ll find two of their most popular and signature dishes – papaya salad and pad thai. Available daily from 6pm to 12am. @TongThaiDubai

Make your reservations here.