Welly Wednesdays

How do you like your Wellington? With perfectly cooked beef, creamy mash, glazed carrots and a mouth-watering bone marrow gravy? Find all this and more at CMP Bar & Grill every single Wednesday. For plant-based diners, there’s even an Impossible™ Wellington to sink your teeth into, too. Enjoy your Welly paired with a carafe of wine for Dhs399 per couple, every Wednesday from 5pm at CMP Bar & Grill.

The Easy Over Brunch

Start your Saturday mornings the right way, with CMP Bar & Grill’s Easy Over Brunch. The All-American style brunch includes all your favourite breakfast dishes, from traditional cheddar biscuits to short-rib Benedicts and more, coupled with unlimited Bloody Marys and Mimosas, every Saturday between 11am and 3pm. The Bottomless Breakfast package, including soft drinks is priced at Dhs195, while the ‘Mimosacoma’ package with unlimited Bloody Marys and Mimosas is Dhs265. To go all out with an open bar, it’s Dhs365 per person. Don’t fancy the food, or want to choose from the a la carte menu? You can also get bottomless Mimosas for Dhs120 or unlimited Bloody Marys for Dhs95.

Sunday Roast

Get stuck into a proper roast on Sundays, with a choice of slow-roasted beef rump, half a corn-fed chicken or a roast cauliflower steak. Of course, you can also expect all the trimmings too, from Yorkshire puddings to roast potatoes, plus carrots, minted peas and gravy. Not forgetting the pièce de résistance; a traditional sticky toffee pudding. Enjoy your roast dinner with a pint of beer or glass of wine for Dhs150, or a roast, drink and dessert for Dhs180.

CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri 12pm to 1am, Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 580 7983. cmprestaurants.com