Possibly one of the coolest runs in Dubai…

It’s only the start of the summer in the city and if your morning runs have come to a sweltering standstill, make your way to Ski Dubai for DXB Snow Run.

The popular indoor ski venue has teamed up with Dubai Sports Council to announce the third edition of the super cool (literally) run which will see you navigating the slopes of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C. Brr…

DXB Snow Run is a unique experience open to participants aged between 18 and 62. It takes place on Saturday, June 11. Tickets cost Dhs160.95 per person and you can purchase them here.

The last date for registration is June 2 at 11.59pm or sooner if spots run out.

DXB Snow Run details

You can pick from two distances 3km (which is three loops around Ski Dubai) or 5km (five loops around Ski Dubai).

The 5km run begins at 6.30am or if that’s too early for you, pick the 7.30am option. The 3k run is at 7am with a later start time at 8am.

And yes, of course you will get a commemorative medal for crossing that finish line.

DXB Snow Run was launched in 2020 and has since become an annual event due to its popularity.

Mohammad El Etri, Vice President, Global Snow, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas stated, ‘Staying fit during the summer months with rising temperatures can be a challenge so we are delighted to partner once again with Dubai Sports Council to host this unique run. Ski Dubai is the ideal place to stay active, cool down and have fun and we have a variety of community-centric events throughout the year to ensure that people can embrace an active lifestyle.’

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, June 11, Dhs160.95, Tel: 800-FUN (800-386), skidxb.com

