Jetting into Dubai this May? If you’re flying Emirates, you’ll be able to see the sights of Dubai on a plush Marina Cruise without spending a penny.

How, you might ask? Well, with the My Emirates Summer Pass your boarding pass unlocks a whole host of offers this summer. From May 1 to September 30, passengers travelling into Dubai can enjoy discounts at an array of shops, restaurants and attractions. On top of that, those landing in Dubai throughout May can also take advantage of a free Dubai Marina Cruise, simply by showing their boarding pass.

You won’t need to pre-book, just show up at the Tour Dubai ticket counter on the day of your choice, show either a printed or digital boarding pass plus proof of identity, and hop aboard. The one-hour tour offers unrivaled panoramic views of one of the city’s most iconic skylines from the Arabian Gulf, and you can choose any time slot between 10am and 4pm until May 31.

It’s available to both UAE residents looking to be a tourist in their own town, and visitors coming to Dubai to make the most of the top summer deals.

Additional deals with My Emirates Summer Pass

Your Emirates boarding pass also allows you to benefit from top offers across the UAE, whether you’re looking to shop ’till you drop, enjoy a top family day out, or dine around the emirates.

Get 20 per cent off dining at selected Accor Hotels when you present My Emirates Pass, or 15 per cent off at selected Address Hotels + Resorts’ restaurants. Take 30 per cent off a Dubai Creek Dhow Cruise, 20 per cent off a trip up the world’s tallest building with At The Top, or enjoy 30 per cent of theme park tickets when visiting Legoland, Legoland Water Park or Motiongate.

