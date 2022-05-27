Sponsored: Come join us “among the whisperings and the champagne and the stars”…

Statement venue, Ray’s Bar — found 62 floors up the enduringly handsome Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, is hosting a new Gatsby themed brunch and we honestly couldn’t imagine a more appropriate home for it.

It takes place between 5pm and 9pm every Friday and comes with prices from Dhs379 (house and cocktails package).

Great Seats

The Gatsby brunch celebrates the wild, bougie excess of the 1920s and the party pedigree of the mercurial titular socialite from the F. Scott Fitzgerald novel, The Great Gatsby. Ray’s, with its straight-line aesthetic, low, neon detailed lighting and lofty views looking back over the city, could easily pass for a trendy jazz bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Great Feats

Famed for throwing the most extravagant fiestas, this Abu Dhabi Gatsby tribute offers table service, live entertainment, a roaring soundtrack supplied by an on-theme double act, and a menu of classic British and international cocktail party dishes.

Great Eats

Your appetisers for the meal will include baby prawn cocktail with avocado and quail egg; and paprika egg crudites; there’ll be slow cooked rib eye mac n cheese, served with parmesan and fresh truffle; a classic fish and chips with remoulade sauce, crispy fries, and mushy peas; and pulled chicken tikka with crispy puri, tamarind sauce, and mustard garlic labneh.

For dessert dear boys and girls, you’ll find a quartet of traditional British sweets — an English trifle, bread and butter pudding, sticky toffee pudding and banoffee pie.

Your package options include ‘Old Sport’ charged at Dhs379 which includes house beverages, cocktails, wine and beer; the ‘Bee’s Knees’ Dhs479 per person (same as Old Sport but with prosecco); and ‘Prohibition’ Dhs679 per person (with the option of enjoying champagne). Head to the website to book your spot now, after all… A little party never killed anyone.

Level 62, Conrad Abu Dhabi, W Corniche Road, Fri 5pm to 9pm, from Dhs379. Tel: (02) 811 5666, @raysbarabudhabi

Images: Provided