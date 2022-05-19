Sponsored: A good steak is where it’s all at…

Steak fans, round up your family and friends and make plans to dig in at GRAZE Gastro Grill & Bar’s Saturday brunch.

Located at La Ville Hotel & Suites in City Walk, pack your Saturday with some of the finest cuts of Australian beef, seafood dishes and more crafted concoctions. All the ingredients are sourced from prestigious farms and only the finest beef cuts with consistent marbling will make it into the kitchen’s Josper charcoal oven and onto your table.

The all-new crafted new menu comes with a poached chilled seafood platter, salmon carpaccio, black Angus tartar, crispy calamari, foie gras parfait and a delicious creamy sweetcorn chowder all served to the table.

For mains, you have the difficult decision to pick from Black Angus filet, Black Angus striploin, Australian lamb chops, grilled salmon filet and for a ‘rare’ find on Dubai menus, Sanchoku Wagyu ribeye.

Your mains come with steakhouse fries, creamed spinach, grilled sweetcorn and the legendary truffle mac and cheese.

To end your brunch experience, there are sweet and savoury treats. Sweet tooths can indulge in a warm chocolate tart, strawberry pavlova and baked basque cheesecake while savoury fans can opt for the artisan cheeseboard.

Your brunch experience is paired with live entertainment.

Want more? Stay on post-brunch and head to LookUp Rooftop Bar which offers undisturbed views of Dubai’s glistening skyline where your first drink is on the house.

The brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. For flavoured ice teas, mocktails and hot beverages it’s Dhs299 per person and for sparkling grape, house grape, spirits, hops, and cocktails sips, it’s Dhs399 per person.

Make a reservation on 04 403 3111, or email ak.dxblv.rest.reservations@autographhotels.com

Graze Gastro Grill & Bar, Ground Floor, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com/graze

Images: Supplied