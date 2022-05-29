Take a pick from our unlimited churrasco experience…

Whether you want the juiciest meat cuts or a healthy salad, Texas de Brazil should be on your radar for a memorable meal. There are branches in Dubai’s Mall of Emirates, Dubai Mall, Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi and a newly opened one in Mall of Qatar. It’s the go-to place for an authentic Brazilian-American steakhouse experience.

The Brazilian meets American steakhouse has a menu that combines the traditional cuisine of southern Brazil with the generous spirit and hospitality of Texas. The result? A fantastic Brazilian churrascaria experience, which raises the steaks.

At Texas de Brazil, you are spoilt for choice, as there are more than 16 different juicy meat cuts and an unlimited churrascaria (grilled meat) option.

Get ready for a personalised, Insta-worthy meal. At each table, gauchos will carve an array of grilled beef cuts, lamb, prawns, chicken and sausage, each to your own liking. Plus, there are delicious desserts and refreshing mocktails.

When you’re feeling like you want some more meat or need a break, just use the fun red and green discs to communicate with the staff. The traffic light system will let the team know if they need to bring more meat or if you need a break.

The steakhouse is also home to a salad bar, which is beautifully decorated with tropical flowers, and has more than 50 salad options to choose from. The gourmet items include imported cheeses, charcuterie, roasted vegetables and creamy lobster bisque. The salad bar package, which includes unlimited salad, starts from Dhs80.

Whatever day of the week it is, Texas de Brazil is ready to serve you great food and great offers. On Mondays, there is a ladies’ night from 7pm to 11pm. The churrasco package includes access to the open salad bar and unlimited meat cuts, and costs Dhs110 instead of Dhs210.

Every Tuesday, it’s party time – groove at the Dubai Mall branch, as Brazilian dancers perform between 8pm and 11pm.

If you’re looking for a luxurious lunch for less, then Texas de Brazil delivers. During the week, from Monday to Thursday, there is a special lunch deal. The lunch package takes place from 11.30am to 4pm and costs Dhs156 – it includes access to the open salad bar and unlimited meat cuts (just not premium meats).

When you want to go big, choose the all-inclusive package, which costs Dhs255. You can enjoy the open salad bar, unlimited meat cuts, unlimited drinks and a selection of desserts.

Dubai Mall, lower ground floor, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, open 11.30am to 11.45pm, Mon to Fri, 11.30am to 12.45am, Sat to Sun. Tel: (0)43 399 099.

Mall of the Emirates, level two, Dubai, open 11.30am to 11.45pm, Mon to Fri, 11.30am to 12.45am, Sat to Sun. Tel: (0)43 792 447.

Yas Mall, ground floor, Abu Dhabi, open 11.30am to 10.00pm, Sun to Thu, 11.30am to 12am, Fri to Sat. Tel: (0)25 631 424.

texasdebrazil.com.

Packages and entertainment may vary throughout the year.



Images: Provided