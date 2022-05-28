Dig into the new dishes, from raw meat to grilled kibbeh skewers…

Al Beiruti embodies all things Beirut and brings the soul of the city to Dubai. The restaurant combines elements from a restaurant and café to create an authentic, homely Lebanese dining experience.

The moment you step through the door, get ready for some great Lebanese hospitality. Admire the photos of Beirut on the walls and then the pretty green foliage hanging in the restaurant. You’re made to feel right at home in the venue, which mixes the old with the new.

Al Beiruti is a modern, polished restaurant, which oozes urban flair, there are expertly created classics on the menu. There is an impressive show kitchen and your mouth will be watering as you watch dishes being prepared.

Al Beiruti’s menu is packed with fantastic Lebanese dishes and international favorites. Plus, recently the restaurant has given its menu an upgrade and added new dishes.

After many requests from customers to add raw meats dishes to the menu, Al Beiruti has delivered. The addition pays homage to Lebanon, as raw meat dishes are common in the country. The raw meat dishes include raw kibbeh, raw Habra, and raw orfaliyah.

The new dishes also include the shawarma fatteh, mousakhan rolls, fried fish, spicy taouk (a twist on Al Beiruti’s classic taouk), grilled kibbeh skewers and more. Al Beiruti has also introduced a healthy options such as charcoal grilled chicken breast with a signature marinade, and a seared salmon main.

If you’re after some classics, a good place to start is with the scrumptious all-day breakfast that includes options ranging from a shakshouka to egg dishes (including eggs and makanek and eggs and awarma). Open from 8am until 1am, the menu caters to your dining needs and includes salads, soups, hot and cold mezze, grills and sandwich platters.

And, when you want to relax over a shisha, Al Beiruti is a go to spot – it has expertly-crafted options, thanks to its very own shisha master.

Al Beiruti currently has two locations in Dubai – one on Sheikh Zayed Road and another in The Pointe – and it will be opening a third Dubai at the new Dubai Hills Mall. In its brand new location, Al Beiruti will be delivering a completely new experience.

Al Beiruti, Sheikh Zayed Road, Exit 41, Dubai, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 320 0043. albeiruti.com

Al Beiruti, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 589 2999. albeiruti.com



Images: Provided