OPA promises to deliver an evening like no other…

When you’re desperate to get that holiday feeling without leaving the country, OPA should be at the top of your list. The traditional Greek restaurant is full of charm and elegance, and promises a night to remember right here in the heart of Dubai.

Guests can dig into delicious traditional Greek dishes, which have been crafted with precision and cooked with passion. The extensive menu caters to all tastebuds – it include salads, seafood, souvlaki and more.

Leave room for the exciting desserts, which range from white chocolate piato to portokalopita. The menu is reminiscent of a Greek celebration – it has been created using the finest ingredients and is accompanied by signature beverages.

Not only are dishes bought to life with table side preparations, but a dose of entertainment that we guarantee will put a smile on your face. So come for the food and stay for the entertainment.

The food is complemented with live entertainment, Zorba dancing and some traditional plate smashing. You are encouraged to smash plates – not ones with the delicious food on, of course – and say the sound with word opa, which is frequently used during celebrations such as weddings or traditional dancing.

On Wednesday May 11, OPA will be turning the live entertainment up a notch and welcoming a special guest. Bouzouki musician, Kostas Karagiozidis, an artist with Greek roots who is currently living in Dubai, will be performing a set at OPA.

So bring together your loved ones, as family and friends are encouraged to come down and have an electrifying night – the Hellenic way.

OPA, 1st Level, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 357 0557. opadubai.com

