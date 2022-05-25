Prepare to be dazzled…

The dinner and a show concept has emerged as Dubai’s most-loved culinary and entertainment experience post-pandemic, and from next month Dubai diners will have a new one to check out. 53 is located, unsurprisingly, on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand Sheikh Zayed Road, and we’ve had a first look inside ahead of its opening.

From its lofty perch, 53 commands some pretty incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the stunning city skyline thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. While you may struggle to tear yourself away from the jaw-dropping views, you’ll want to have your eyes firmly to the stage once the entertainment begins, with dinner shows expertly choreographed by Lebanese artist Jean Zakr. The immersive shows promise to engage and entertain, with a roster of acts taking to the stage throughout the evening. But ensuring every moment is about entertaining diners, we’re told the servers will form part of the show. We’re suitably intrigued.

The dining room has a regal, elegant feel about it, with gold elements dotted across a room of midnight and sapphire blues. Chairs surround smart white table clothed tables, and while window seats bag the best views of outside, more central tables come with top views of the stage.

The globally-influenced menu is an all-taste pleasing array of dishes that take inspiration from around the world. Masterminded by chef Esteban Terragosa, recipes inspired by flavours from the Mediterranean, Latin America and across Asia will offer something for everyone.

As much about the drinks as it is about the food, master mixologist Erion Bardochi has created a cocktail list of extravagant concoctions. Where possible, a zero-waste approach has been taken towards ingredients and recipes.

Although an exact opening date is yet to be confirmed, expect to hit up 53 from June onwards. Each day the venue will kick off the evening by opening for sundowners, leading into an evening of lively dining and show-stopping entertainment.

We can’t wait.

53 Dubai, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, opening June 2022. Tel: (0)4 583 5353. @53.dubai