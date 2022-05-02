A traditional Bavarian experience awaits…

Since opening at the end of 2021, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central has quickly become a top spot for residents to eat, drink and staycation. With views of Museum of the Future, and convenient distance to DIFC and The Dubai Mall, 25Hours Hotel regularly has a bustling atmosphere.

3 of 12

Already on its repertoire is British-Indian restaurant Tandoor Tina, lounge cafe Nomad by Nightjar, and rooftop venue Monkey Bar. Now, the hotel is ready to open another venue – a German beer garden called Ernst.

Officially opening on May 2, Ernst is a large space located on the first floor of the hotel. Guests can enjoy an authentic Bavarian experience, sitting on benches, drinking beer by the jug and tucking into the authentic menu. Dishes include Schweinshaxe (pork knuckles), Weisswurst (original Bavarian sausage), traditional Bavarian pretzels, Sauerkraut (pickled German white cabbage), Wiener schnitzel (veal escalope) and more.

The interiors are undeniably Bavarian, with wooden benches and bar stools propped next to barrels covered with red or blue gingham table cloths. Walls are a shade of deep green that matches the tiled bar area, where you’ll find the giant jugs ready to be filled to the brim with beer.

There’s also a private dining room, complete with Museum of the Future view, which features a long dining table surrounded by heavy wooden chairs. Dressed like a vintage gentleman’s club, the walls house retro memorabilia and iconic photographs next to screens that will show sporting events.

A large outdoor terrace is also available for those who want to enjoy their experience in the sunshine. Here you’ll even find space to play a game of curling, traditional to Bavaria, while overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa. Here, teams compete to throw their stone as close as possible to the marked point, or tee, at the end of the course.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Sunday to Thursday noon to midnight, Friday & Saturday noon to 1am. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Images: Provided