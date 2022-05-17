Five new ways to graze…

Brunching is one of the most popular culinary experiences in the capital, and because we know things taste best when they’re served fresh — here are five of the best new Abu Dhabi brunches to explore.

Siddharta Lounge

Part of Pier 7’s Trilogy by Buddha Bar, this ‘dinner and a show’ concept blends thrilling live entertainment with exactly the sort of refined culinary eats you’d expect to find on a Siddharta Lounge set menu. Taking place as a sunset session, between 7pm and 11pm, your top floor perch gives you magical twilight views of the Yas Bay waterfront.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 7pm to 11pm, soft Dhs300, house Dhs450. Tel: (050) 601 1194, @thetrilogybybuddhabar

Market at EDITION

Abu Dhabi’s first permanent five-star uniquely vegan brunch has now launched at The Abu Dhabi EDITION next week. Taking place at Market at EDITION every Sunday you’ll find an entirely cruelty-free, plant-based three-course culinary extravaganza with palate highlights of — King Kale Salad, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, Charred Aubergine Steak and Black Rice Pudding.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Sun 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs155. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Mykonos

Le Meridien Village holds a special place in the hearts of Abu Dhabi’s discerning dining public. Home to iconic venues, wild promotions, and some genuinely impressive cuisine. And now after a comprehensive makeover, the Village has emerged as an even more attractive proposition for your merry-making consideration. Mykonos for example, with its popular Friday night brunch, has become one of the city’s most talked about new attractions. From 7pm you’re invited to enjoy three hours of bottomless beverages; a modern international feast featuring creative sushi rolls, healthy salads and fresh cuts straight from the barbecue; and a dazzling itinerary of live entertainment. This really is the most sophisticated sort of soiree.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, Abu Dhabi Corniche, from Dhs299, choose your three hour spot between 7pm and midnight, every friday (after Ramadan). @mykonosabudhabi

Cafe Del Mar

The UAE outpost of rave enclave, Cafe Del Mar is just a few months old, but it already seems to have built up quite the following. The lagoon pool, boutique beach, and big Ibizan beats are a rare but very welcome combination for the scores of Abu Dhabi vibe-chasers and one of the most popular weekly appointments is the Saturday Barbecue Pool Party. This aquatic-fiesta takes place between 1pm and 5pm every Saturday, the price of Dhs499 includes free-flow select beverages, unlimited plates from the barbecue, pool access, towels and a lounger.

Cafe Del Mar, Yas Bay Waterfront, pool party barbecue every Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs499. Tel: (050) 402 2283, @cafedelmarabudhabi

Sidekicks

The kid-friendly brunch at The WB Hotel’s Sidekicks features an international buffet with, as you might expect, a strong showing for the dedicated kid’s food corner. There’s a carvery station, salads, pastas and pizzas but the real star of the show — are the character visits from the rich WB back catalogue of cartoon greats. Prices start at Dhs185 for the soft package, house is Dhs290, and premium Dhs395.

Warner Bros. Hotel, Yas Island, from 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs185. Tel: (02) 692 7742, @thewbabudhabi

