We’re spoiled for choice in Dubai when it comes to weekend feasts, but if you’re looking for one that ticks all the boxes: delectable dishes, slick service and toe-tapping live music, you need to book Folly’s new weekend brunch.

If you’re unfamiliar with this beautiful split-level space in Souk Madinat, allow us to acquaint you. Folly has long been recognised as one of Dubai’s top restaurants, thanks to its focus on quality ingredients and reinventions of classic British dishes. There’s terraces for alfresco dining when the weather permits, as well as a chic, leafy restaurant with exposed brick walls and traditional dark wooden furnishings.

Brunch is served up on both days of the weekend, so whether you’re looking for a Saturday celebration or a long, leisurely Sunday lunch with free-flowing drinks, Folly has got you covered.

The package runs from 1pm to 4pm, and alongside three hours of drinks, you’ll get to sample three rounds of Folly favourites. Designed to be enjoyed in multiple courses and shared tapas style, it’s the perfect menu for a brunch.

Starters include crispy hens egg with pancetta and maple syrup; ricotta with pineapple and zaatar and brioche with wild mushrooms and smoked Hollandaise. For mains, meat lovers will be treated to a flame grilled sirloin, roasted salmon and fried chicken, all with tasty sides like creamed potatoes, pickled celeriac and red chili with cabbage.

Those with a sweet tooth will love Folly’s trio of desserts. An indulgent banana and toffee cheesecake, tangy lemon meringue and a punchy chocolate and hazelnut conclude things on a sweet note.

It’s all washed down with a selection of free-flowing soft or house drinks, with the option to upgrade to sparkling, and live acoustic sets.

Folly, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Saturdays and Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs350 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae