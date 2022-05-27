The third branch of Top Stretching is a ladies-only pink paradise…

Are you looking to switch-up your workout routine and give a new class a go? Well, a new ladies-only studio has just opened in Downtown Dubai, and it looks like a pretty pink paradise. The third outlet of Top Stretching in Dubai has just opened its doors in Burj Vista, and it’s the largest ladies-only fitness studio in the city.

If you’re not familiar with Top Stretching, the award-winning stretching studio already exists in Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, and is found in more than 20 locations across the globe. There’s seven signature stretching and functional workouts on offer which range from yoga and pilates to functional training, aerostretching and split school.

Aerostretching is the class to book if you want to work on your flexibility, and the 55-minute class is set around the air hammock. You’ll stretch and bend your way through a whole host of moves designed to reduce the stress on joints and relax the spine, all while working your abs and legs. Split school, as the name suggests, is all about moves that will help to achieve better posture and eventually get you to complete the splits.

If you’re a first timer, then don’t feel intimidated. There’s three levels of class on offer: LITE, BASE and PRO, which you can book depending on your ability level.

The new ladies-only location in Downtown takes aesthetics to the next level, with a range of high-ceiling workout studios filled with all-pink equipment. The pink theme continues to all-pink changing facilities and showers, and out onto the scenic outdoor lounge, where you can relax pre- or post-workout. In the cooler months, alfresco classes will also take place here.

If you’re keen to sign up, you might want to do it fast and take advantage of their introductory offer. There’s a discount on memberships until Tuesday May 31, with a three-month unlimited class membership priced at Dhs2239, six-month unlimited class membership priced at Dhs3919 and a 12-month unlimited class membership is Dhs5,199.

Top Stretching, Level 2, Tower 1, Burj Vista, Downtown Dubai, classes from Dhs. Tel: (058) 511 5600, topstretching.me/downtown