The three-day super sale is back…

If you love a bargain, one of the best times of the year is coming up as Dubai’s bi-annual three-day super sale is back this weekend. It will take place from Friday May 27 to Sunday May 29 with some incredible savings across a range of brands, including Banana Republic, Calvin Klein, Harman House, and Karl Lagerfeld to name a few.

Amongst the amazing deals and discounts, there are savings of up to 90 per cent off a range of goods, from beauty, fashion, electronics and so much more. Get those comfy shoes on and credit cards at the ready, and shop until you drop.

On the hunt for some beauty products? Areej is offering customers 25 to 75 per cent off on skincare, make-up, fragrances, while Bath & Body Works is offering deals both online and in-store and Watson shoppers can save up to half price on selected products.

Over 1500 retail stores and outlets and more than 500 brands will be participating in the super sale. It will take place across stores, malls and shopping destinations throughout Dubai, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre AL Barsha, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato, Town Center Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Dragon Mart 1 & 2, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, and Gate Avenue at DIFC.

3 Day Super sale, participating malls across Dubai, May 27 to 29. visitdubai.com