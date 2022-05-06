Make the most of the amazing half and full board deals…

Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection has unveiled a luxurious culinary staycation, which has got our mouths watering. Guests can choose between three hotels located in the heart of Dubai: Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Habtoor Palace Dubai and V Hotel Dubai.

All three of the stellar hotels are located in one great location on the banks of the water canal, and each one offers fun filled activities for kids as well as dining options to suit all tastes. Save money on your staycation, and take your pick from a world of cuisines with spectacular half board as well as full board deals.

There are more than 30 dining outlets waiting to take you on a culinary journey, which include casual venues, fine dining restaurants and bars.

The Worldcut Steak House at Habtoor Palace raises the steaks, The Market Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City serves indulgent world cuisine, Ribs & Brews at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City is an American gastropub and BQ French Kitchen and Bar at Habtoor Palace offers delicious French cuisine.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Habtoor Palace and V Hotel Dubai are each a destination within a destination. Whether you’re keeping the kids entertained at the Kids Club, watching La Perle by Dragone or making a splash at the rooftop pools, Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection offers its own special getaway in the city.

The culinary statycation makes for a scrumptious stay, so make the most of the half board and full board deals. A night’s stay starts from Dhs740 per night and includes a stay with breakfast and a choice of dining experiences. Now all you have to do is choose between the three hotels.

Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, Al Habtoor City, Business Bay.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. Tel: (0)4 437 333.

Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts. Tel:(0)443 555 55.

V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. Tel:(0)4 436 6666.

alhabtoorcity.com

Images: Provided