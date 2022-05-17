So many ways to have a good week in the capital…

Want to upgrade your dull schedule this week? Take a look at the list of things to do in Abu Dhabi below and get to booking.

Tuesday, May 17

Stay healthy with this tasty vegan-based menu

Need help on your vegan journey or just want a healthy meal? Try Soul Cafe at Seven Wellness. There are all-day breakfast options including homemade Nutella toasties and smoothie bowls and for mains, there’s a healthy truffle tagliatelle, pad Thai, Caesar salad and more. There are even desserts under 340 calories to indulge in. Make a reservation here.

Seven Wellness, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (056) 407 5405, sevenwellness.ae Get creative with a paint and grape class Head on over with friends to Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi for We Love Art’s paint and grape session. You will leave with a masterpiece you will proudly display at home. The three-hour session will cost you just Dhs390 per person and includes all painting materials, a pre-sketched canvas and drinks. Find out more on this link here and make your bookings (spaces are limited).

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island Abu Dhabi, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @weloveart.experience

Wednesday, May 18

Try a spicy mouth-watering burger

Love a burger with a kick? Try the Backfire Burger at FireFly Burger. The beef burger comes with lettuce, cheese, tomato, jalapeno, red onions and for that spicy kick – hot sauce and chilli lava sauce. Don’t forget the soft drink to cool your palate down and a side or two for an added treat.

Khalidiyah Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 679 0090. @fireflyburgerad

Escape reality and head to an escape room

Love escape rooms? This is something way better. Abu Dhabi’s latest one-of-a-kind challenge has your number on its bright orange t-shirt. Prison Island – Beat the Bars immersive prison cells focus on tactics, physique, technique and… yes, teamwork. The over 1,000-meter square space is a network of 26 individual ‘cells’ each featuring tasks that get progressively more tricky. You’ll have to beat them all if you want to escape the island. It’s Dhs125 per adult and Dhs105 per child.

Abu Dhabi Mall, Level 3, Al Zahiya, Abu Dhabi, Dhs125 per adult, Dhs105 per child, @prisonisland.abudhabi

Thursday, May 19

Sip on a summer-afternoon tea at Shangri-la Qaryat Al Beri

Love afternoon tea? There’s plenty to try in the capital but one to add to the top of the list is this summer afternoon tea at Shangri-la Qaryat Al Beri. The beautiful afternoon tea platter is made up of new age faves and teatime staples. It is available daily from 2pm to 6pm at Lobby Lounge for Dhs200 per person. Your two-hour experience includes bubbly.

Lobby Lounge, Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs200 per person. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Try the new menu at Sole Ristorante

Enjoy a traditional slice of Italy at Sole Ristorante. Famous pizzaiolo Errico Porzio has flown in all the way from Italy to join Chef Simone DeVivo and his team to launch a new wood-burning pizza oven and a la carte menu. Chef Errico is here only until May 20. Pick from the 12.30pm to 3pm slot or the 7pm to 11pm slot for dinner. Reserve your spot on 02 811 5666.

SOLE Ristorante, Podium Level 1 Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 811 5666. sevenrooms.com