Dubai’s only indoor rainforest, The Green Planet at City Walk is once again opening its doors for guests to stay overnight for a memorable camping trip.

At Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet will pitch up the tents in the tropical bio-dome (that’s home to 3,000 plants and animals) and will have a number of activities planned out. If you love The Green Planet during the day, take this opportunity to experience it at night when the nocturnal happenings of the rainforest are at their liveliest.

Throughout the experience, The Green Planet will host games and family activities and even lead rainforest tours showcasing the nocturnal creatures who call the dome home. It includes dinner and breakfast in The Green Planet Cafe, along with nature-themed movies or storytime the whole family will enjoy. Speaking of breakfast, the experience also includes feeding the animals in the morning and a behind the scenes tour. You’ll even get to toast marshmallows by a campfire.

The experience begins at 7pm and will end the following morning after breakfast.

How much will this all cost?

The Green Planet camping package is priced at Dhs700 for a regular tent for two guests, or a large tent for Dhs1,200 for a group of four.

You’ll have access to a locker, restrooms and shower facilities so you won’t be totally roughing it out.

Camping in the Rainforest now takes place on Friday and Saturday nights. It is limited every weekend which means you’ll need to plan and book your spot (at least 24 hours in advance). It takes place every Friday and Saturday until August 27. You can book your experience here.

Camping in the Rainforest, The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, available every Fri and Sat until Aug 27, Dhs700 for two and Dhs1,200 for four. Tel: (800) 7699. thegreenplanetdubai.com