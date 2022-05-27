Sponsored: Let resident Chef Christos Lymperis show you the way…

Christos Lymperis draws on his decades of restaurant experience to dish out culinary tips every day to inquisitive home cooks.

That people would seek his expertise on cuisine is not surprising, but where he dispenses his advice is.

One year ago, chef Chris took on a new role as the Executive Resident Chef at the Waterfront Market, the UAE’s premier fresh food destination.

In a first-of-its-kind offering in the UAE, Chef Chris is based at the market and makes daily visits to the traders and fish mongers to ensure produce is being displayed and prepared to chefs’ standards. He also undertakes regular live cooking displays, sharing new recipes and helpful hints and tips to market visitors.

Working together with the Waterfront Market, Chef Chris shares his passion for food, guides customers in improving their culinary skills and promotes a healthy diet and lifestyle.

Every Friday, Chef Christos is available to answer all your shopping questions at the Market during his live cooking sessions; from what products are in season, what’s best to buy for a family festive dinner, to how best prepare that perfect steak, or help you choose from the vast selection of fish and seafood on offer. You can also catch up on all previous cooking classes and view Chef Chris’ tips and tricks on the Waterfront Market Instagram page.

Renowned as the source for everything fresh and a one-stop for all essential shopping needs, from fresh seafood, meat and poultry, dry goods and spices, fruits and vegetables to a wholesome grocery shopping experience at Lulu hypermarkets, Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market, is a 700-metre long promenade that boasts stunning views of the Deira Corniche.

For more information, visit waterfrontmarket.ae or follow on Facebook via @WaterfrontMarket or @wfm.uae