The new spot boasts high-end glamorous decor…

Dinner and a show restaurant, Taikun, has relocated and rebranded as Taikun Clandestine Show Club. The new venue, now found in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, has also changed up its decor, going for a more high-end glamour interior design, that gives a classic supper club feel.

3 of 12

Promising world-class entertainment and a Mediterranean menu, Taikun offers a unique weekly programme that features top talents handpicked from Europe. Guests can expect a cabaret abundant with sequins, feathers and rich scenes, the Royal Anarchy Show, in-demand international DJs, and jaw-dropping acrobatic performances by talented dancers and gymnasts.

The menu highlights include premium oysters and caviar, sushi and sashimi platters, plates from both land and sea, pastas and risottos, and desserts; showcasing quality ingredients and impactful Mediterranean flavours.

As the show takes centre stage, guests will tuck into starters of blue fin tuna tartare, Burgundy escargot with almond butter, citrus-marinated prawns, and beef carpaccio with aged parmesan. For mains, there’s a wagyu beef tenderloin rossini, Tasmanian lamb rack, flaming salt sea bass with butter sauce and whole roasted lobster with Mediterranean herb butter.

If you were a fan of Taikun’s infamous ladies’ night, fear not, a brand new iteration will be announced very soon. The venue is open each night from 8pm, with a smart elegant dress code.

Taikun Clandestine Show Club, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, daily 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 307 0941. taikundubai.com

Images: Provided