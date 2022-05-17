Sponsored: The weekend day-to-night celebration takes place from Friday May 20 and entrance is free…

Renowned for their huge weekend-long beach parties, the award-winning Barasti Beach is set to host their first Ritual Weekend from this Friday, and it’s promising to be a big one, as seven international DJ’s take to the stage across the three days.

On Friday May 20, electro and progressive house DJ Juicy M and Miami-based producer Landis take the stage first. On Saturday May 21, it’s the turn of exciting up-and-coming artist Ingesias, popular BBC Radio 1 DJ Danny Howard and German DJ and producer JD Davis. Finally, rounding off the three-day Ritual Weekend, Sandy Rivera and Drum Warrior will close with their upbeat beach vibes on Sunday 22 May.

The headline artists will be supported by sets from local talent Scott Forshaw, Marty Metcalf, Man Go Funk, Berry Latte, Danny Harper, Venus and Marky Mark.

Ritual Weekend at Barasti is offering free entry with full access to the pool and beach for all those over 21. Starting at 9am, festivalgoers heading to Barasti can expect an entire day of non-stop partying, free entry and limited-time-only beverage offers.

Barasti Beach Ritual Weekend, Fri May 20 to Sun May 22, 9am to late, free entry. Tel: (0)4 3181313. @barastibeach

Images: Supplied