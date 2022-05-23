Whatcha Sayyyyyy about a night out this week?

It might be getting hot out there all on its own, but hotspots across the city are heating up the nightlife scene with some top events this May. If you’re looking for a big night out in Dubai this week, the original Soho Garden at Meydan has a top roster of happenings, and it kicks off this Thursday May 26 with R&B superstar, Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo returns to Soho Garden after headlining the venue in December for his single release party for Slidin’, his latest single which features American Rapper Kodak Black. Alongside his new hit, fans can expect to hear a whole host of Derulo’s biggest tracks from more than a decade-long career, including In My Head, Wiggle and Jalebi Baby.



The gig will take place at New Soho Garden, the Meydan mega venue’s upper-level outdoor club. Doors open from 10pm, and table reservations are strongly advised to guarantee entry.

There’s plenty more to come this weekend. On Friday May 27, Soho Garden’s new indoor club Playroom will welcome a live set from DJ/producer duo Mathame, made up of Italian brothers Matteo and Amedeo Giovanelli. Playroom, which was formerly Toyroom, boasts a central DJ booth and state-of-the-art light and sound system, so the party is sure to keep going until the early hours this weekend.

Then on Saturday, Ukranian DJ duo Artbat will take to the decks at CODE DXB, the city’s largest indoor House/Techno club, spinning a set of floor-filling, high-energy tracks. Resident DJs Jean B & Ziad Ghosn support.

New Soho Garden, Meydan. Tel: (052) 388 8849, sohogardendxb.com