High-end fashion, beauty, luxe lifestyle and travel. If that’s the kind of content you’re after, head on over to our sister title Emirates Woman, who’ve just had a digital revamp.

As the region’s leading women’s fashion and lifestyle brand and with over 40 years at the forefront of publishing in the Middle East, EW remains committed to representing the many faces and nationalities of women in the UAE.

The new look of emirateswoman.com aims to deliver an enhanced reader experience for its audiences with both Arabic and English language available to match the appetite of the ever-growing regional and international audience.

Two new additions to the digital platform include ‘The Hero Buys’, which feature must-have pieces worth buying now and ‘The Most Incredible Women We Know’ that champions the female leaders both in the region and globally.

“I am beyond proud of what the team produce across all platforms on a daily basis. Aligning digital with print in terms of aesthetics was important, as the quality of the content has been aligned since the team came together in February 2020 and now the look and feel match the tone of voice,” said Amy Sessions, Editor/Associate Publisher of Emirates Woman and Emirates Man.

“We are very proud to be championing not only homegrown talent and incredible women of the GCC but also the global luxury partnerships we have grown and will continue to foster. We are all about quality content and real, long-term, win-win relationships,” Sessions added.

