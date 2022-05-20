Expect anecdotes and stories on the life and times of Amir Khan as told by the man himself…

Boxing fans will have the chance to see Amir Khan up close and personal when he takes the stage for a one-night only, interactive Q&A talk at Movenpick Hotel, JBR on June 17.

The youngest ever British World Champion Boxer, who now resides in Dubai, has had an illustrious career. The former unified light-welterweight world champion held the Commonwealth lightweight title for two years, the WBA title for four years, the WBC Silver welterweight title for three years and the IBF title once.

Hosting this special event at Movenpick Hotel JBR, is Dubai Eye Sports Commentator Chris McHardy.

“We’ve going to cover the full gamut from his childhood growing up in Bolton to becoming a breakout star. We’ll discuss his Olympics performance, the move to professional boxing, his relationship with the public, and what it’s like to perform at the highest level in the world of boxing,” said McHardy about his upcoming talk with Khan.

“It’s going to be a full warts-and-all look of his life inside and outside the ring, and should prove to be a fascinating evening and conversation with the man himself,” McHardy added.

Amir has proved himself during his amateur career for winning a silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2004 Olympics. This made him the youngest British boxing Olympic medalist at the age of 17. At age 22 he won the WBA title, he also became one of the youngest British professional world champions.

Out the ring, Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom star in the hit reality TV show Meet The Khans, which has just launched its second series in the UK.

The interactive Q&A session will also give fight fans the opportunity to put their own questions and musings to Amir.

Tickets cost Dhs235 for regular seats and Dhs350 for VIP seats, are available now via ticketslover.com

An evening with Amir Khan, Movenpick Hotel, JBR, June 17, 8pm, from Dhs235. ticketslover.com