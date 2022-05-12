Brunch season is in full swing…

Weekends were made for brunching and if you’re on the hunt for some brand new places to try, you’re in luck because we’ve rounded them up just for you.

Here are nine new brunches in Dubai to try.

Open Sesame

Open Sesame, the artsy social eatery located at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, is now hosting its brunch on Saturdays. Marasi Brunch offers an impressive line-up of starters, mezzes, and seafood. Look out for puff pastry baked goat cheese & apple, mini sausage rolls, devilled eggs with caviar and smoked salmon as well as prawn cocktail and ceviche shots, too.

Open Sesame, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Saturdays 2pm to 5pm, Dhs199 soft drinks, Dhs335 house drinks, Dhs395 bubbly. hotelindigo.com

Lock Stock and Barrel JBR

Lock, Stock & Live; The Brunch launches this weekend at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR, featuring performances by The Ark. Bites include chicken tacos, Lock and Loaded nachos and truffle mac & cheese bites. Running every Saturday between 1pm and 4pm, the brunch is Dhs200 for the soft package and Dhs250 with house beverages.

Lock Stock and Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft drinks, Dhs250 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 392 7120. lsbdubai.com

Paramount Hotel Dubai

Love your musicals? Don’t miss the ‘BROADWAY BABY! Brunch – The Musical’ at Pacific Groove. The immersive Saturday brunch promises ‘gastronomic drive infused with 60’s music, the big hairdos and sizzling dance numbers by live performers’. The ‘surf and turf’ style menu begins with West Coast classics, followed by sliders, seafood and meat boards; while the Paramount Screening Room plays classic musicals alongside live performers – that’s showbiz!

Pacific Groove, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft drinks, Dhs399 house drinks, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Fi’lia

It’s hard not to be impressed with Fi’Lia – not only is it the first fully female-led Italian-Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai, but it has now launched an exciting new brunch package. Taking place on Saturdays from 12pm to 4pm, this is one for the ‘gram as there are jaw-dropping 360-degree views of Dubai. The menu includes multiple courses (one of which is pizza) and its signature dessert, the Fi’Liamisu. Italian classes are served with a side of cool entertainment, from a guitarist to DJ.

Fi’Lia, Level 70, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences, Business Bay, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs395 house beverages, Dhs550 bubbles. Tel: 04 607 0737. sbe.com

Sola

A new evening brunch is launching at Sola in Raffles The Palm this Saturday. Running between 8pm and midnight, jazz fans will be treated to live music by popular band Lady J Trio, as well as free-flowing cocktails, house grapes and spirits, plus Asian and Mediterranean snacks and bites from the set menu. Brunch is priced at Dhs449 per person including house beverages.

Sola, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday 8pm to midnight, Dhs449. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Bella

Celebrate Saturday the Italian way at Bella, every week from 1pm to 4pm. The new ‘big Italian brunch’ serves up everything from a Crudo Bar to creamy burrata, fresh Bella salad, crispy fried squid, prawns and tartar mayo, as well as the Bella signature pizza with kale, goat cheese, beetroot and walnuts. Enjoy pasta with mussels and scamorza cheese, followed by a choice of grilled calamari, octopus and prawns on a skewer or a veal tenderloin scaloppine. Entertainment comes in the form of a live singer and DJ, while you enjoy views of Burj Khalifa and beyond.

Bella, Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks, Dhs525 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 873 3377. @bellarestaurantdxb

Akiba Dori JBR

Grab your chopsticks. Akiba Dori has launched its first brunch, which has been made exclusively for its JBR branch. Taking place on Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, the brunch includes the restaurant’s signature Japanese street food favourites. Enjoy rock shrimps, crispy calamari, maki rolls and chicken katsu.

Akiba Dori, The Pavilion, JBR, Sun 12pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft beverages, Dhs349 house beverages and cocktails, Dhs449 Prosecco. Tel: (0)58 824 5150. @akibadori

La Casa Del Tango

Authentic Argentinian restaurant La Casa del Tango has just launched its Barrio Brunch, running every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm. Guests can expect dishes such as croquetas de pimietos, empanadas, calamares fritos, burrata crostin, as well as seafood asado and grilled meat Argentinian-style for the mains. Tango champion Enrique Macana promises to put on a passionate show while you dine, before serving up tiramisu de dulce de leche and classic churros.

La Casa Del Tango, DIFC, Saturdays 1pm to 5pm, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs395 house drinks and Dhs545 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 583 0412. lcdtango.com

Mezzanine

Laid back bar and kitchen Mezzanine has a new Saturday evening brunch that’s perfect for those watching their wallets. For just Dhs225, guests can get their fill of spirits, wines, cocktails and draught beer, plus bites such as crab cakes, Himalayan momos, classic sausage rolls and more between 6pm and 9pm. There’s also live music by Ridgwell Healey from 5pm, and Mike Ross playing until midnight.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Madinat Jumeirah, Saturdays, 6pm to 9pm Dhs225 house. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. @mezzaninedubai

Images: Supplied