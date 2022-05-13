There’s drama, horror, adventure, action and an animation movie to pick from…

Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.

Firestarter

A couple desperately tries to hide their daughter, Charlie, from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Her father taught her how to defuse her power, but as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. When a mysterious operative finally finds the family, he tries to seize Charlie once and for all – but she has other plans.

Starring: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Gloria Reuben

Genre: Drama (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

The Twin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel and Anthony relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces that are trying to take hold of him.

Starring: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten

Genre: Horror (15+)

Tickets: Book now

Survive

Survive follows Jane and Paul, who are the only survivors of a plane crash that isolates them on a remote snow-covered mountain. Soon this unlikely duo will have to find a way to get back to society, all while Jane struggles with her own personal demons and Paul does everything he can to keep her safe.

Starring: Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins

Genre: Adventure (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, actor Nick Cage (played by Nicolas Cage) accepts a one million dollar offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission. Taking on the role of a lifetime, he soon finds himself channelling his most iconic and beloved characters to save himself and his loved ones.

Starring: Nicholas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Demi Moore

Genre: Action (PG15)

Tickets: Book now