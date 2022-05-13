New films to watch in cinemas this week: May 13 to 19
There’s drama, horror, adventure, action and an animation movie to pick from…
Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.
Firestarter
A couple desperately tries to hide their daughter, Charlie, from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for turning fire into a weapon of mass destruction. Her father taught her how to defuse her power, but as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. When a mysterious operative finally finds the family, he tries to seize Charlie once and for all – but she has other plans.
Starring: Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Gloria Reuben
Genre: Drama (PG15)
Tickets: Book now
The Twin
Following the aftermath of a tragic accident that claimed the life of one of their twins, Rachel and Anthony relocate to the other side of the world with their surviving son. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn when Rachel begins to unravel the torturous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces that are trying to take hold of him.
Starring: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten
Genre: Horror (15+)
Tickets: Book now
Survive
Starring: Sophie Turner, Corey Hawkins
Genre: Adventure (PG15)
Tickets: Book now
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Starring: Nicholas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Demi Moore
Genre: Action (PG15)
Tickets: Book now