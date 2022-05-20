Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
The UAE is so photogenic…
This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city, sunset shots, skyline clicks and more.
The majestic Burj Khalifa
Sheikh Zayed Road
Postcard snap of Dubai Marina
That iconic Palm shot
Peaceful sunset moments
Inside the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque
Snapped up from the Abu Dhabi Corniche
Snippets of Sharjah
House of Wisdom
Great architecture – Sharjah Municipality building
Images: Instagram
