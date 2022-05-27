The UAE is so photogenic…

This week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’ on the ‘Gram, we found a number of amazing shots that show off the city, sunset shots, skyline clicks and more.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share the photos with us and we may just feature you in our next post.

Great view of the city…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allen Sotingco (@creative_snapsss)

Al Shindagha Museum, Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PETRA Grabuschnigg (@petragrabuschnigg)

Desert life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharda (@boho.sundari)

Museum of the Future

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nishakanth Photography (@nishakanth_y)

Downtown Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil)

Dubai Marina at Blue Hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajas Shaikh (@ajas_klicks)

Old Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🗼🅼🅰🆃🆃💜 (@mattdxb69)

Abu Dhabi skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hashiem (@capturing_abudhabi)

Al Hayer Forest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjith PG Abudhabi (@dunesandmore)

Grand Mosque Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hashiem (@capturing_abudhabi)

Sunset viewed from the top of Fossil Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanna | Life | Travel 📷🌏 (@deannafreeth)

Sharjah skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek (@v91_photography)

Snapped from 1484 by Puro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lens of RAK (@lens_of_rak)

Images: Instagram