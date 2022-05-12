The limited-time ‘four hands’ special menu is available for just Dhs249…

One of the region’s favourite, award-winning Indian restaurants — Rangoli is reopening to the public with a fresh look, and menu full of brand new exhilerating flavours. And to celebrate this auspicious occasion, the restaurant has invited Michelin Star-winning chef Jitin Joshi to collaborate on a special, limited-time Chef’s Table experience and a ‘Four Hands’ a la carte menu, available for the exclusive window of May 16 to 21.

And best of all, the Chef’s Table experience is available for just Dhs249 per person.

Joshi is the Executive Chef of Mayfair’s Benares, and was awarded the title of Best Ethnic Chef by the Craft Guild UK back in 2009. He’s plated up his A-list cuisine to some truly stellar celebrities (think David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prince Charles) and he’s joining Rangoli’s own Chef De Cuisine Shadab Qureshi to create what we expect to be a modern dining masterpiece.

Highlights of the upcoming menu include artichoke and sweet potato chaat, a choice of cured salmon or spiced avocado — both are served with a split coconut emulsion and pickled mooli. The selection of main dishes features charred Lamb chops, 12-hour wagyu rib, curry leaf mackerel, and grilled portobello mushrooms. The grand finale involves a sweet symphony of gulab jamun brioche pudding, and rasmalai custard with chikki ice cream.

To help make your evening a bit more ‘spirited’ master mixologist Guru will be on hand, serving craft liquid concoctions between the dates of May 13th to 15th — which yes we know predates the arrival of Chef Joshi, but the creations he curates on those nights that will be permanently added to Rangoli’s blended beverage menu.

Yas Island Rotana, May 16 to May 21 from 6pm, Dhs249. Tel: (02) 656 4000, @yasislandrotana

Images: Provided