Ras Al Khaimah has banned camping on public beaches

Ras Al Khaimah – the adventure emirate of the UAE has announced that it is banning camping on public beaches.
The announcement was issued on May 17 by the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department.
The post states that the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department banned camping on public beaches.
It stated that beachgoers who set up camp distort the general appearance of the emirate and hinder other beachgoers to enjoy the public space.
The Municipality Department called upon the community to abide by the instructions issued to help preserve the general landscape of the emirate as the coast is considered an area for all members of society to enjoy.
Places in Ras Al Khaimah where you can enjoy camping
Banan Beach
This is an ideal boho getaway you can enjoy with the entire family and your four-legged pal. The mini-hippy village brags restaurants, pools, fire pits, hammocks, DJs beach tunes, and wooden chalets ranging from two-person ‘small tents’, larger ‘loft tents’ to the three-roomed ‘chalets’. Read our review here.
Banan Beach, Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 2353566. bananbeach.com
RAK Glamping
Possibly one of UAE’s favourite dog-friendly staycation spots in the UAE – RAK Glamping gives staycationers a break from city skylines. The property includes a whopping nine acres of nature for them to run around in and play. There are wonderful walkways and Koi pond to splash around in and for your stay, there are bedouin-styled tents.
RAK Glamping, near Al Dait South, Ras Al Khaimah, Tel: (050) 8717 072. rakglamping.com
Bedouin Oasis
For the full overnight desert experience, check out Bedouin Oasis in Ras Al Khaimah. The Nature View Tent includes ‘posh amenities’ such as your own bathroom, comfortable double bed and sitting area. Take a camel ride around the courtyard, try your hand (erm…feet?) at sandboarding and enjoy the entertainment around the bonfire experience with a tasty barbecue dinner.
Bedouin Oasis, Close to Banyan Tree Al Wadi, Emirates Road, Ras Al Khaimah, Tel: (055) 228 4984. arabianincentive.com