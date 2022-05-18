Ras Al Khaimah has banned camping on public beaches

The announcement was made by the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department…

Ras Al Khaimah – the adventure emirate of the UAE has announced that it is banning camping on public beaches.

The announcement was issued on May 17 by the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department.

The post states that the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department banned camping on public beaches.

It stated that beachgoers who set up camp distort the general appearance of the emirate and hinder other beachgoers to enjoy the public space.

The Municipality Department called upon the community to abide by the instructions issued to help preserve the general landscape of the emirate as the coast is considered an area for all members of society to enjoy.

