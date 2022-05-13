Not all great holidays have to revolve around days of uninterrupted rest and rosé…

While the joy of a week spent sunbathing on a beach is undeniable, there’s a lot to be said for the proud sense of achievement that comes with leaving your lounger to do something productive, too. So just think how good it would feel to arrive back to the UAE with an improved mindset or a new skill. Here’s a look at a few fantastic holiday destinations that promise a dose of self-improvement alongside that extra Vitamin D.

Sign up for a luxury bootcamp in Mallorca

Gaining a little holiday weight post-travels is common, and typically a sign of a trip well spent. But if you’re after a week of wellness in the sun with guaranteed great food, and the promise of losing a few kilos, try The Bodycamp in Mallorca. Nestled in the heart of the island, The Bodycamp’s 25-acre rural country retreat offers 15 en-suite rooms with a clean Mallorca/Scandi decor mixed with the beauty and charm of this gorgeous island. Guests take part in a week of fitness and fun with group morning workouts. You can opt out of the afternoon schedule to relax and pamper, take a bike ride to the nearby villages, snooze by the pool or hit the gym.

The Bodycamp’s programme runs from Friday to Friday with private or sharing rooms available. Prices start from 1,895 pounds all inclusive. thebodycamp.com

Learn to box like a champ in Spain

This seven day trip will take you to a boxing camp located in the mountains of Guadalest, Alicante and offers you the ideal opportunity to get fit, train and holiday at the same time. Whether you are a beginner, advanced, or pro, world-class boxing trainer, Coach Shahab, and his team will provide you with a variety of training sessions and numerous workouts throughout a unique programme. Coach Shahab will then give you the tools to maintain your fitness regime when you return home.

Prices start from Dhs3,960 per person and are organised through UAE-based company We Love Transformational Travel. For more information, visit welovetransformationaltravel.com

Walk your why in South Africa

We all reach points in life when we know change is needed. Times when we could greatly benefit from guidance, an opportunity to step out of our lives and have the luxury of time for learning and introspection. Now imagine being able to do all of this against the backdrop of a five-day hiking safari in true ‘Big Five’ land – the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Spend time in nature, work on what’s holding you back, find your purpose in life and learn about wilderness, conservation and bushcraft with your specialist wilderness guide.

Prices start from Dhs4,535 per person and are organised through UAE-based company We Love Transformational Travel. For more information, visit welovetransformationaltravel.com

Spiritual healing in Chamonix, France

With limited spaces of only 10 women, this intimate Chamonix retreat taking place from June 6 to 12, 2022, and hosted by UAE-based Vie Retreats, includes hypnotherapy sessions with the retreat’s founder Joyce Youhanna, Feng Shui experiences with Lara Kait and Qigong experiences with Winnie Chang against the backdrop of stunning Alpine scenery. The experience will also include dining experiences from the acclaimed Chef Niels Van Ors – an established name within the Middle East and European dining scene.

Prices start from Dhs12,000 (shared bunk bed), Dhs14,000 (shared double bedroom), Dhs18,000 (en-suite bedroom), Dhs21,000 (master en-suite bedroom). Bookings can be made via bookings@vieretreats.com. For more information, visit vieretreats.com

Learn to cook from top chefs in Italy

The accommodation alone is enough to get your mouth watering on a luxury cooking holiday in Italy with Stirred. In between experimenting in the kitchen – and feasting on the results – expect market trips to choose ingredients for your Italian spread, plus visits to regional wine producers and artisan cheesemakers to pick up supplies for that important bit after the main course.

Stirred Travel runs six-night breaks at either Villa Casagrande, Veneto, or The Masseria, Puglia, May 22 to 28 (Villa Casagrande), with more dates available in June and September. stirredtravel.com

Grow grief to gratitude in South Africa

Grief is a natural part of being human. It may feel overwhelming and never-ending, with the emptiness being ever-present and deeply painful. This six-day retreat in an eco-conscious camp built beneath old riverine trees on the pristine banks of the Blyde River, Limpopo, will open a door to a natural sense of closure and enable you to re-engage with the world in a more joyful way. During this six-day experience, you will be taken on grounding walks, mindful breakfast and picnics in the wilderness, contemplative game drives, while experiencing the present moment, all with the support and guidance of professional facilitators.

Prices start from Dhs5,700 per person and are organised through UAE-based company We Love Transformational Travel. For more information, visit welovetransformationaltravel.com

Dj and Spanish lessons in Ibiza

Swap a boring classroom setting for the sun-kissed shores of Ibiza, as you learn to DJ and learn to speak Spanish during this unique two-week holiday. Language lessons can be tailored for all levels and there are two DJ courses, for beginners and advanced students taught by Pacha DJs, with the possibility to DJ at a venue together with a professional DJ.

II Ibiza programmes start from 960 euros for two weeks. ii-ibiza.com