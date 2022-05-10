The D3 nightclub has had a redesign to make it weather-proof all year round…

Dubai’s dome-shaped nightclub, SKY2.0 Dubai, reopened its doors for the winter season back in October 2021, and has been providing unforgettable nights every weekend since. Normally around this time of year, we’d be gearing up to the closing parties, but not this time.

SKY2.0 has had a design refresh, and with it added a brand new feature that’s bound to keep you cool. The previously open air club has now been covered with a custom-made rounded steel to seal the venue and keep the heat out. Air conditioning units have also been added to make sure there’s no issues when the summer comes.

There are three big nights to look out for at SKY2.0: B.I.G. Thursday, where you’ll hear all your favourite hip-hop, R&B and afro beats; Boombox, which runs every Friday and plays feel-good hits remixed under the glow of disco balls and neon lights. Finally Signature Saturday is for Dubai’s wild ones, and combines hip-hop, R&B and house music mashups all night long.

And if you thought that it’s all about music and drinks, you’d be wrong. SKY2.0 is also home to an extensive Asian cuisine menu, featuring wide assortment of starters including edamame, as well as maki rolls and platters of up to 50 pieces of sushi.

You can make your table bookings by visiting skydubai.com, and calling (0)4 6333 633 or (0)4 587 6333.

SKY2.0 Dubai, Dubai Design District, Thursday to Saturday, 10pm to 4am. Tel: (0)4 587 6333. @sky2.0dubai