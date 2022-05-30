They’ve been out and about all week…

Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week…

Neymar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter ESPN (@scespn)

Star footballer Neymar Jr shared a snap of himself in Dubai recently, in between training trips to Doha. From the background of the selfie, it seems the Brazilian player was at Atlantis, The Palm.

French Montana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLOAT Dubai (@floatdubai)

American rapper was back in Dubai over the weekend to perform at QE2’s nightclub, Float.

Molly Mae

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Influencer and Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing is on holiday in Dubai with her boyfriend Tommy Fury. The pair seem to be staying at Jumeirah Al Naseem, have been to SAL and enjoyed a yacht trip.

Lionel Ritchie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie)

Despite not tagging the location, it seems as though Lionel Ritchie has been in Dubai recently as he just shared this snap of him in what looks to be the Al Fahidi district.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney)

Footballer Wayne Rooney and his family have jetted off to Dubai after a challenging few weeks in UK court.

Helen Flanagan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan is back in Dubai after just a few weeks away. She’s back with her family enjoying the weather while staying on the Palm Jumeirah.

Billi Mucklow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billimucklow (@billimucklow)

Former TOWIE cast member Billi Mucklow was in Dubai for her hen do last week, her fiancee Andy Carrol also visited the city for his stag do.

Images: Instagram