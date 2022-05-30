Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week
They’ve been out and about all week…
Neymar
Star footballer Neymar Jr shared a snap of himself in Dubai recently, in between training trips to Doha. From the background of the selfie, it seems the Brazilian player was at Atlantis, The Palm.
French Montana
American rapper was back in Dubai over the weekend to perform at QE2’s nightclub, Float.
Molly Mae
Influencer and Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing is on holiday in Dubai with her boyfriend Tommy Fury. The pair seem to be staying at Jumeirah Al Naseem, have been to SAL and enjoyed a yacht trip.
Lionel Ritchie?
Despite not tagging the location, it seems as though Lionel Ritchie has been in Dubai recently as he just shared this snap of him in what looks to be the Al Fahidi district.
Wayne and Coleen Rooney
Footballer Wayne Rooney and his family have jetted off to Dubai after a challenging few weeks in UK court.
Helen Flanagan
Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan is back in Dubai after just a few weeks away. She’s back with her family enjoying the weather while staying on the Palm Jumeirah.
Billi Mucklow
Former TOWIE cast member Billi Mucklow was in Dubai for her hen do last week, her fiancee Andy Carrol also visited the city for his stag do.
