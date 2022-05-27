The Galleria launches three-day up to 75 per cent off flash sale
Participating stores include MAC, H&M, Diesel and River Island…
The Galleria Al Maryah Island has a HUGE flash sale this weekend. Between Friday May 27 and Sunday May 29, a wide selection of the mall’s stores will be offering up to 75 per cent off items in their product range.
These are some of the Participating outlets:
&Other Stories
Up to 50 per cent off selected items (Until 6 June)
Abdul Samad Al Qurashi
50 per cent discount on all items
Abercrombie & Fitch
Buy 1 get 1 at 50 per cent off (excludes fragrances & gift cards)
Abercrombie Kids
Buy 1 get 1 at 50 per cent off (excludes fragrances & gift cards)
Aigner
Up to 50 per cent off selected products
Annabelle
25 per cent off selected items
Ashley Homestore
Up to 70 per cent off
Aspinal of London
Up to 50 per cent off selected items + Extra 20 per cent off Leather Bags & Accessories
Bath & Body Works
Body Care: Buy 1 for DHS 25
Cologne & EDP: Buy 1 for DHS 99
Mini Body Care: Buy 1 for DHS 12
Large Candle: Buy 1 for DHS 49
Jar Candle: Buy 1 for DHS 35
Hand Soap: Buy 1 for DHS 15
Gift sets: Starting from DHS 59
Bershka
Up to 50 per cent off
Blends Home
Up to 75 per cent off selected items (27 May to 13 July)
Boggi Milano
50 per cent off Summer Collection
Cities
Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Claire’s
Buy 1 get 1 free on selected items (Until 25 June)
Classy YM
Up to 40 per cent off selected items
Coach
30 per cent off selected lines
Coffee Hat Café
Buy 1 get 1 free on coffee capsule selections
COS
Up to to 50 per cent off selected items (25 May to 6 June)
Decathlon
25 per cent off selected items
Desigual
Up to 30 per cent off all items
Diesel
30 per cent off selected lines
Dr. Nutrition
Up to 70 per cent off program subscriptions
Up to 75 per cent off selected products
Save DHS 600 on Dr Nutrition packages (Was DHS 1,500 – Now DHS 900). Includes 2 month package + 4 products + DHS 200 voucher + discount on membership.
Ecco
25 per cent off selected items
Up to 50 per cent off selected fashion items
Eletti Design Home
30 per cent off all furniture, lighting and mattresses
15 per cent off Frette products, bed and bath linens
33 per cent off sets, such as bedroom sets and sofa sets (27 to 30 May)
Elite Professional
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Emporio Armani
30 per cent off selected lines
Etoile La Boutique
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
FN Lounge
20 per cent off selected items and Indian Motif Collections
Fred Perry
30 per cent off selected lines
Furla
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Gant
Up to 70 per cent off
H&M
Up to 70 per cent off selected items
Jawhara Jewellery
50 per cent off selected diamond and pearl jewellery (excludes loose stones, certified stones and VAT).
Jumbo Electronics
Up to 50 per cent off selected electronics.
Justice
Buy 1 get 1 free on selected items (Until 15 June)
KCorner
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Kiehl’s
25 per cent off selected (27-29 May)
Kid’s Puzzle
Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Kiko Milano
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
LEGO
Up to 50 per cent off selected Items
Limited Gallery
Up to 60 per cent off
Lovisa
40 per cent off all items
Maison Samira Maatouk
15 per cent off selected MSM coffee machines, brewers and premium gift boxes.
Mango
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Massimo Dutti
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Max Fashion
50 per cent off everything
Max Mara
30 per cent off selected items
Missguided
Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Molton Brown
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Monki
Up to 50 per cent off selected items (Until 6 June)
Manolo Blahnik
Up to 60 per cent off selected items
Mothercare
40 per cent off selected lines (25 to 29 May)
Muji Home
30 per cent off everything (Until 11 June)
NARS
50 per cent off selected items (Until 31 May)
Next
Up to 40 per cent off selected lines (26 to 29 May)
NStyle Beauty Lounge
30 per cent off select treatments (such as protein treatment & full body massage)
25 per cent off full head color, highlights & facial treatments.
Nusr-et Steakhouse
Business lunch menu only DHS 149 per person. Available weekdays between 12pm and 3pm.
NYX Professional Makeup
Up to 75 per cent off selected lines
Okaidi
Up to 40 per cent off all items
Oysho
Discounts available on selected items
Pull & Bear
30 per cent off selected items
Reebok
Up to 50 per cent off
River Island
50 per cent off selected lines
Rivoli Eyezone
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Salsa Jeans
Up to 35 per cent off selected items
Steve Madden
Up to 70 per cent off selected styles (Until 31 May)
Stradivarius
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Sunglass Hut
Up to 50 per cent off selected styles
Swarovski
25 per cent off selected items
Tesela Honey
Buy 2 480g and get a 320g jar free on selected items. (Until 31 May)
Texas Roadhouse
Legendary Lunch Deals starting at DHS 39. Available weekdays from 11am to 5pm.
The Body Shop
Up to 75 per cent off selected items
The Cotton Basket
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
The Editor’s Market
Up to 50 per cent off selected items.
The Robes
Up to 30 per cent off selected items
Tory Burch
30 per cent off selected items
Toys ‘R’ Us
Up to 50 per cent off selected items
Undiz
50 per cent off selected lines
Buy 2 get 3 free on selected items
United Furniture
Up to 70 per cent off selected lines
Victoria Secret
Buy 1 get 1 free on selected items
Virgin Megastore
Up to 70 per cent off tech, lifestyle and culture products
Women’s secret
Up to 50 per cent off all items
Xtreme Zone
Buy 1 get 1 free access for Active Climb and Tag Arena
Zero Latency
15 per cent off your session. Book now using code ‘ZLSP15’.
