Participating stores include MAC, H&M, Diesel and River Island…

The Galleria Al Maryah Island has a HUGE flash sale this weekend. Between Friday May 27 and Sunday May 29, a wide selection of the mall’s stores will be offering up to 75 per cent off items in their product range.

These are some of the Participating outlets:

&Other Stories

Up to 50 per cent off selected items (Until 6 June)

Abdul Samad Al Qurashi

50 per cent discount on all items

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy 1 get 1 at 50 per cent off (excludes fragrances & gift cards)

Abercrombie Kids

Buy 1 get 1 at 50 per cent off (excludes fragrances & gift cards)

Aigner

Up to 50 per cent off selected products

Annabelle

25 per cent off selected items

Ashley Homestore

Up to 70 per cent off

Aspinal of London

Up to 50 per cent off selected items + Extra 20 per cent off Leather Bags & Accessories

Bath & Body Works

Body Care: Buy 1 for DHS 25

Cologne & EDP: Buy 1 for DHS 99

Mini Body Care: Buy 1 for DHS 12

Large Candle: Buy 1 for DHS 49

Jar Candle: Buy 1 for DHS 35

Hand Soap: Buy 1 for DHS 15

Gift sets: Starting from DHS 59

Bershka

Up to 50 per cent off

Blends Home

Up to 75 per cent off selected items (27 May to 13 July)

Boggi Milano

50 per cent off Summer Collection

Cities

Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Claire’s

Buy 1 get 1 free on selected items (Until 25 June)

Classy YM

Up to 40 per cent off selected items

Coach

30 per cent off selected lines

Coffee Hat Café

Buy 1 get 1 free on coffee capsule selections

COS

Up to to 50 per cent off selected items (25 May to 6 June)

Decathlon

25 per cent off selected items

Desigual

Up to 30 per cent off all items

Diesel

30 per cent off selected lines

Dr. Nutrition

Up to 70 per cent off program subscriptions

Up to 75 per cent off selected products

Save DHS 600 on Dr Nutrition packages (Was DHS 1,500 – Now DHS 900). Includes 2 month package + 4 products + DHS 200 voucher + discount on membership.

Ecco

25 per cent off selected items

Up to 50 per cent off selected fashion items

Eletti Design Home

30 per cent off all furniture, lighting and mattresses

15 per cent off Frette products, bed and bath linens

33 per cent off sets, such as bedroom sets and sofa sets (27 to 30 May)

Elite Professional

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Emporio Armani

30 per cent off selected lines

Etoile La Boutique

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

FN Lounge

20 per cent off selected items and Indian Motif Collections

Fred Perry

30 per cent off selected lines

Furla

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Gant

Up to 70 per cent off

H&M

Up to 70 per cent off selected items

Jawhara Jewellery

50 per cent off selected diamond and pearl jewellery (excludes loose stones, certified stones and VAT).

Jumbo Electronics

Up to 50 per cent off selected electronics.

Justice

Buy 1 get 1 free on selected items (Until 15 June)

KCorner

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Kiehl’s

25 per cent off selected (27-29 May)

Kid’s Puzzle

Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Kiko Milano

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

LEGO

Up to 50 per cent off selected Items

Limited Gallery

Up to 60 per cent off

Lovisa

40 per cent off all items

Maison Samira Maatouk

15 per cent off selected MSM coffee machines, brewers and premium gift boxes.

Mango

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Massimo Dutti

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Max Fashion

50 per cent off everything

Max Mara

30 per cent off selected items

Missguided

Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Molton Brown

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Monki

Up to 50 per cent off selected items (Until 6 June)

Manolo Blahnik

Up to 60 per cent off selected items

Mothercare

40 per cent off selected lines (25 to 29 May)

Muji Home

30 per cent off everything (Until 11 June)

NARS

50 per cent off selected items (Until 31 May)

Next

Up to 40 per cent off selected lines (26 to 29 May)

NStyle Beauty Lounge

30 per cent off select treatments (such as protein treatment & full body massage)

25 per cent off full head color, highlights & facial treatments.

Nusr-et Steakhouse

Business lunch menu only DHS 149 per person. Available weekdays between 12pm and 3pm.

NYX Professional Makeup

Up to 75 per cent off selected lines

Okaidi

Up to 40 per cent off all items

Oysho

Discounts available on selected items

Pull & Bear

30 per cent off selected items

Reebok

Up to 50 per cent off

River Island

50 per cent off selected lines

Rivoli Eyezone

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Salsa Jeans

Up to 35 per cent off selected items

Steve Madden

Up to 70 per cent off selected styles (Until 31 May)

Stradivarius

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Sunglass Hut

Up to 50 per cent off selected styles

Swarovski

25 per cent off selected items

Tesela Honey

Buy 2 480g and get a 320g jar free on selected items. (Until 31 May)

Texas Roadhouse

Legendary Lunch Deals starting at DHS 39. Available weekdays from 11am to 5pm.

The Body Shop

Up to 75 per cent off selected items

The Cotton Basket

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

The Editor’s Market

Up to 50 per cent off selected items.

The Robes

Up to 30 per cent off selected items

Tory Burch

30 per cent off selected items

Toys ‘R’ Us

Up to 50 per cent off selected items

Undiz

50 per cent off selected lines

Buy 2 get 3 free on selected items

United Furniture

Up to 70 per cent off selected lines

Victoria Secret

Buy 1 get 1 free on selected items

Virgin Megastore

Up to 70 per cent off tech, lifestyle and culture products

Women’s secret

Up to 50 per cent off all items

Xtreme Zone

Buy 1 get 1 free access for Active Climb and Tag Arena

Zero Latency

15 per cent off your session. Book now using code ‘ZLSP15’.

