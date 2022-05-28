Sponsored: Turkish Lebanese fusion restaurant – and recent What’s On award-winner – ZouZou Dubai has just opened a new branch…

If you’re a fan of Turkish or Lebanese food, you’ll likely be familiar with ZouZou. Founded in 2017 on the sandy shores of La Mer beach, the homegrown fusion restaurant is a cosy spot with warm, welcoming hospitality and an extensive array of Turkish and Lebanese dishes.

As well as the original in La Mer, the brand has expanded and is now found at The Dubai Mall and its newest location – Dubai Hills Mall, meaning you can get your hands on its high-end, homely dishes in even more locations across the city.

Zou Zou’s menu is purely about simple, authentic Turkish and Lebanese cuisines. Bringing the best of both cuisines together in one menu of crowd-pleasing eats, dine for lunch or dinner and choose a variety of smokey meat platters served straight off the grill, cheesy pizzas and gigantic pides, and the ever-popular ice cream baklava. Wash it all down with Zou Zou’s zesty collection of fresh and fruity mocktails, including the signature Zouzou mojito: a combination of sweet, citrus and herbaceous flavours.

Or if you’re looking to kick off the day the right way, Zou Zou is the perfect spot for breakfast before a day of retail therapy. The best selling breakfast tray is priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs89, and includes no less than 13 items. Pick from your choice of eggs to be served with fresh fruit, creamy lebneh, tomato with cucumber hummus, falafel and homemade jam.

Discover the flavours of Turkey and Lebanon with a menu that offers something for everyone at Zou Zou.

Zou Zou, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate, daily 9am to 12am. zouzoudubai.com