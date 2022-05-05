Sponsored: Perfect for date night, lunches with friends or a girls’ night out…

La Coco is a vibrant hotspot inside Andaz Dubai The Palm, and whenever you’re looking for a lively evening out, there’s a tasty deal to take advantage of. A go-to spot for great vibes, tasty food and a guaranteed good time, La Coco is an Instagrammable spot you won’t want to miss.

On Mondays, whether you’re meeting a friend or planning a date night, you can enjoy a dinner for two from 7pm to 10pm. You’ll share your way through a tasty Tomahawk steak with two sides, paired with a bottle of wine for Dhs699.

Tuesday is taco Tuesday, where a selection of meat, fish and veggie tacos are just Dhs19, while bottled beers are just Dhs39 from 7pm to 10pm. On Wednesday, La Coco celebrates the ladies with unlimited drinks from a special ladies’ night menu for Dhs199 between 8pm and 11pm. Bringing the guys along? They can avail the same deal for Dhs249.

To ease you into the weekend a little early, Ritmo Thursdays promises lively vibes and unlimited margaritas for Dhs149, while Beats Friday offers seven mix-and-match tokens for Dhs299, where you can pick from tasty dishes and a variety of drinks between 7pm to 10pm, while listening to cool DJ sets.

On Saturday, enjoy a long, lazy lunch at La Coco and when you order a main course, you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited frosé and rosé sangria for Dhs149 from 12pm to 5pm. Looking for a relaxed way to spend a Sunday that won’t break the bank? Social Sunday runs each week from 12pm to 5pm, where Dhs149 gets you free-flowing Mimosas and Bloody Marys when you order a main.

Just looking to grab a happy hour drink? Every day from 5pm to 7pm enjoy sundowners at La Coco with two drinks and a bite from the grazing snacks menu priced at Dhs100.

La Coco, Andaz Dubai the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily 11am to 11pm. Tel: (050) 107 3766, hyattrestaurants.com