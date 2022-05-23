Sea views, free flow brews and some very refined dining…

If you’ve had the opportunity to visit Raclette Brasserie and Cafe, you’ll probably understand why we picked it for the Best Newcomer prize at the What’s On Abu Dhabi Awards 2022.

Located along the desert island dining strip at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Raclette’s interiors paint the story of an art deco jungle, whilst the menu offers its own safari through fine dining highlights of French cuisine. Add to that sea views, lava lakes of the restaurant’s eponymous molten cheese, fresh oysters, paint and grape nights, and some incredible deals on drinks and dining available throughout the week. It’s the full package.

Best of the brunch

There’s a pair of weekend brunches for example, available on Saturdays and Sundays between midday and 3pm. The soft package is an incredibly low Dhs165 and if you want to enjoy house drinks with your food, the alcohol option is Dhs285.

Other shucking good deals

On Tuesdays it’s an oyster and sparkling wine night — between 6pm and 11.30pm you can get a dozen deluxe bivalves and a bottle of bubbles for just Dhs259 for two people.

There’s a Monday to Friday daylight happy hour with select drinks for just Dhs29 available between 11am and 6pm, perfect for a post dip sip.

Saving the best until last

But, perhaps their most attractive offer is the menu du jour, also available Monday to Friday, the multi-course menu comes with one glass of house beverage for Dhs109, or two hours of free-flow for Dhs139. Available between 11am and 5pm.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 11am to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 546 2277, @racletteuae

Images: Instagram