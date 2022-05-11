Sponsored: You won’t want to miss these…

Got plans this weekend? We suggest you cancel them. WET Deck has three awesome deals that run on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday every single week, and we’re sure you’re not going to want to miss them.

Friday: Half-day Fridays

If you’re a teacher in Dubai, listen up – WET Deck has an unmissable offer to keep you busy after you finish early on a Friday. Half-day Fridays offers complimentary pool and beach access for teachers from 12pm to 7pm, as well as 25 per cent off the WET Deck food and drinks menu. Choose from tempting dishes such as tuna poke bowl, chicken katsu curry or a tomato mozzarella panini as you bask in the sun on a Friday afternoon. If you want to push the boat out, there’s also 50 per cent off on waterbeds, round beds, or beach cabana bookings.

Saturday: Palm Sugar Republic

Fancy a pool deal? Look no further than Palm Sugar Republic. The epic WET Deck deal is priced at just Dhs299 and includes five selected beverages and one bite from the food menu (or an extra drink). The menu will change on a weekly basis, but the live entertainment and banging tunes are always on point. Break out your best swimwear and soak up the vibe.

Sunday: Not Another Ladies Day

Ladies days are no longer reserved for weekdays, as WET Deck has one every Sunday. The deal includes pool access and bottomless beverages, as well as a delicious main course from WET Deck’s vibrant menu. For girls it’s Dhs199 and for guys it’s Dhs350. Running between 12pm and 4pm every Sunday, expect good vibes’ poolside, with live entertainment and hypnotic beats.

Daily: Double Dip

Bonus round – WET Deck also has a daily happy hour. Between 3pm and 5pm, guests can soak up the atmosphere while sipping on drinks, with a buy one get one free deal.

WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily. Tel: (0)4 245 5800 or email wetdeckdubai@whotels.com. @wetdeckdubai