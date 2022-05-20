What’s being screened where and the deals on offer on Sunday May 22 from 7pm…

It is that time of year once again when dreams are either realised or shattered for millions of football fans around the globe as the English Premier League season comes to a close.

With the title chase going to the wire and European places and relegation still to be finalised, there is plenty to be resolved on final-day Sunday.

Manchester City take on Aston Villa at the Etihad knowing victory will secure them their fourth EPL title in five years, while Liverpool take on Wolves at Anfield, where only three points will be good enough to give them a chance, with their fans hoping for a City slip-up.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal are fighting it out for the fourth Champions League spot alongside the title-chasing duo, as they take on Norwich and Everton respectively.

Manchester United will be looking to sign off a poor season on a relative high note by pipping West Ham to the remaining Europa League spot with a win at Crystal Palace.

At the other end of the table, Burnley and Leeds United are playing for Premier League survival as they face Newcastle and Brentford respectively, with heartbreak guaranteed for one of them as they join Norwich and Watford in taking the drop.

All 10 matches will be playing simultaneously, so pick your viewing spot carefully – whether to ensure you watch your favourites or have a grandstand view of numerous screens at once. Game on…

FIXTURES (All games 7pm)

Arsenal v Everton | Brentford v Leeds | Brighton v West Ham |Burnley v Newcastle |Chelsea v Watford |Crystal Palace v Man Utd | Leicester v Southampton | Liverpool v Wolves | Man City v Aston Villa |Norwich v Spurs

Here’s a few top spots to watch the Premier League final day…

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace

Spike’s is screening three matches simultaneously on Sunday night – Arsenal V Everton, Liverpool V Wolves and Man City V Aston Villa from 7pm. There are several food and drink deals on offer that night, including pizza and spritz for Dhs65, burger and a pint for Dhs95, wings and a pint for Dhs69 and ribs and a pint for Dhs89.

@spike.dubai

Kickers

The huge sports bar in Sports City is screening four of the big matches on Sunday night – Leeds V Brentford FC, Newcastle V Burnley, Man City V Aston Villa and Spurs V Norwich from 7pm. A great shout for groups with good food deals, including happy hour drinks for Dhs25 until 8pm.

@kickerssportsbar

Phileas Fogg’s

This popular pub at the Montgomerie is screening all 10 matches on Sunday night within its huge arena. While there are no specific drinks or food deals, spots get booked up very fast here so call ahead to see if there’s space.

@phileasfoggsdxb

Garden on 8

The cool rooftop bar at Media One Hotel will be screening five of the big games on Sunday – Man City V Aston Villa, Liverpool v Wolves, Norwich v Tottenham, Arsenal V Everton and Burnley V Newcastle. There’s a happy hour deal from 4pm to 8pm with pints available from Dhs35, and if you’re hungry, the Sunday roast is a steal at Dhs99.

@gardenon8

The Irish Village

Cheer your team at the Irish Village, where they’ll be pouring Dhs43 pints of black stuff all day and select ale for Dhs32. The legendary Garhoud spot is screening five of the big matches – Man City V Aston Villa, Liverpool V Wolves, Norwich V Tottenham, Arsenal V Everton and Burnley V Newcastle.

@theirishvillage

McGettigan’s JLT

For many a die-hard Dubai sports fan, McGettigan’s JLT always ticks the box for a good atmosphere when watching the big games. It’s home of the Liverpool supports Club, but we’re told that all games will be screened on Sunday night. Deals wise, there’s a special ‘1,2,3’ offer from noon, which includes one breakfast, two pints or three bottles for Dhs123.

@mcgettigansJLT

McGettigan’s JBR

With ten screens dotted around the venue at McGettigan’s JBR, you won’t have to worry about missing a second of the big games. There’s plenty to feast on like sharing nachos, chicken wings, chicken wraps and burgers, and happy hour takes place from noon to 8pm.

@mcgettiganspubs