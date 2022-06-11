Books, breakfasts and brunches…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out, Dubai has something for everyone. So, if you want to see first-edition books or be the first at a new brunch – one with an actual sumo wrestler, no less – there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend. Hello, weekend.

Friday 17 June

Visit the new Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

We had an exclusive look at the new Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and can confirm that it is packed with cool cultural offerings. The library opened on June 16 and is more than just your average library. There are exhibitions, conference rooms, an auditorium and, of course, books, glorious books. The page turners range from Quaranic manuscripts to Shakespeare’s first folio.

Mohammed bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf (next to Dubai Creek), Dubai. Tel: (0)4 222 2025. mbrl.ae

Combine pub classics with live music at The Underground

When only some classic pub grub will do, head over to The Underground. This British sports bar has recently had a makeover and it includes indoor as well as outdoor seating. It’s all about comfort food – traditional fish and chips, bangers and mash, roast beef, and, like any good British pub, a butter chicken curry. Plus, every Friday and Saturday there is live music, so you can groove post-grub.

The Underground, Habtoor Grand Resort, Al Falea Street, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)44 084 257. habtoorgranddining.com

Enjoy a movie-inspired brunch at Paramount Hotel Midtown

Go on your own Roman Holiday – albeit in Dubai – when you head to Paramount Hotel Midtown’s Italian restaurant. The Hollywood-inspired hotel have launched a new brunch with old school la dolce vita. At the fittingly titled Paparazzi, the fourteenth-floor restaurant, you can indulge in a three-course Italian meal and listen to live music from the Italian singer Eleonora Barbacini. Bellissimo.

Paparazzi Tuscan Restaurant, Floor 14, Paramount Hotel Midtown, Dubai, Fri 8pm to 11pm. Tel: 04 248 3377. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Saturday 18 June

Check out the dance workshop for people of determination

Ancy Alexander is an amateur dancer and choreographer, and is eager for people using wheelchairs or mobility devices to join her inclusive dance class. Alexander has cerebral palsy, and the classes are free for people of determination. Participants must be aged 13 years or older and you must book in advance.

Mawaheb, Ghoshi Warehouse Village, Al Quoz, Dubai, free for people of determination, Jun 18 10am to noon. kriyability@gmail.com. @ancy_alexander_03



Be wowed by Tabu’s new Nōh Drama brunch

You probably didn’t think that you wanted to have a sumo wrestler performing while you ate, but that’s what Tabu’s new Nōh Drama brunch at St Regis Downtown delivers and more, as it looks set to be a brunch to remember. Sure, it has amazing views of the Burj Khalifa, but throw in the celebration of Japanese culture and cuisine in the most theatrical way – elegant geishas, anyone? – and this may well be #trending on the weekend. The five-course meal includes black cod croquette, braised wagyu beef short rib and nigiris and maki roll.

Tabu, 23rd floor, St Regis Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Dhs390 (non-alcoholic beverages), Dhs490 (house beverages), Dhs690 (champagne), Sat 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)44 569 455. tabudubai.com

Book a spot at Les Cuisines’ new Les Eléments brunch

This month, La fête de la Musique – that’s World Music Day – is taking place on June 21. To mark the occasion, Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s Les Cuisines have launched a new brunch, Les Eléments, which sounds like music to our ears. The menu is inspired by the elements – earth, fire, water and air – and includes items ranging from raw seafood to meat dishes.

Les Cuisines, Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Dubai, Dhs250 (soft beverages), Dhs350 (house beverages), Sat 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 503 6666. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

Sign up for a one-off wine pairing menu at Charm Thai

Whether or not you know your Chardonnay from your Chablis, the Grape Decision Season 2 is back at Charm Thai. For one night only, the restaurant is hosting a five-course tasting menu paired with sommelier-approved wines. Take your pick from the award-winning JCV Ramato Pinot Grigio to the Snoop Dogg-endorsed 19 Crimes.

Charm Thai, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai, Dhs450 per couple Jun 18 7pm. Tel: (0)54 997 8598. @charmthaidxb

Sunday 19 June

Eat breakfast at Chef Izu’s new restaurant, Eunoia by Carine

Chef Izu is often labelled Dubai’s first celebrity chef and can count Sheikh Hamdan as a fan. The chef has opened a new French Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Eunoia by Carine in the Hyatt Centric Jumeirah. The space echoes the sister restaurant, Carine, and has the same airy aesthetic with heartwarming simple breakfast dishes including pastries, waffles and fruit salads.

Eunoia by Carine, Hyatt Centric Jumeirah, La Mer, daily 7am to 11am, 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 302 1241. @eunoiabycarine

Celebrate Father’s Day with a Sunday brunch at folly

The big daddy of restaurants, folly, is bringing it this Father’s Day. The Sunday brunch dishes include crispy hen’s egg, flame grilled sirloin and a fried half chicken. Take your pick from Father’s Day-inspired cocktails and then boogie away to tunes from the house band.

folly, Unit 27, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, Jun 19 Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Cool down with 3Fils new ice cream box

With the temperature set to hit 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, you’re going to need more than air con to cool down. 3Fils have a tasty alternative – ice cream boxes that include African powerhouse and Madagascar vanilla, plus toppings of chocolate shards, biscuit crumble, fresh berries and caramelised chocolate. The ice cream boxes can be ordered for pick up or delivery via ChatFood.

3Fils, Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai, from Dhs295. Tel: (0)43 334 003. order.chatfood.io



Treat yourself to Solace Spa’s new facials

End the week in the most relaxing manner. Solace Home Spa have already mastered the art of at-home massages and are now also offering facials. For 60-minutes you can get a little shut eye, as your face gets some full-on pampering. Best of all, you won’t feel like you’re missing out on all the little luxuries you get at a spa, as the therapists come armed with scented candles and a speaker playing relaxing music.

Solace Home Spa, from Dhs365, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)50 684 3121. solacehomespa.ae

Images: Instagram/Provided