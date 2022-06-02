Sponsored: Step into an Italian summer at Torno Subito

Acclaimed chef Massimo Bottura’s restaurant Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm was recently awarded a Michelin star and if you want to dine here, there are two great foodie experiences to try this summer.

Best of Torno Subito

In honour of winning their first Michelin Star, the chefs at Torno Subito have put together a winning selection of their signature dishes that no doubt influenced the decision.

For Dhs450 per person, you can indulge in a sharing menu of eight courses featuring the yummiest Torno Subito dishes. There’s rock lobster roll, tagliatelle al ragu, tiramisubito for those with a sweet tooth and more.

Diners who want to include beverage pairing with their meal will need to pay an additional Dhs250.

The Best of Torno Subito is available daily for lunch and dinner.

Lab by Torno Subito

Welcome to Chef Bernardo’s culinary playground – a brand-new sharing-table concept that humorously celebrates some of Italy’s curious, yet internationally-adored dishes. Available every Wednesday from July 6, the ironic menu includes innovative versions of ‘so-called classics’ such as the Hawaiian pizza, mac ‘n’ cheese with a twist, fettuccine colpa d’ alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

For dessert, there’s a unique combination of rich panna cotta served with hibiscus tea. Your meals are paired with expertly curated beverages, and packages cost Dhs399 per person (including sharing menu and special beverage pairing). Lab by Torno Subito is available every Wednesday from July 6 from 8pm.

Make your reservations on 04 245 5800 or email tornosubitodubai@whotels.com

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai