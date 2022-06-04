Sponsored: JW Marriott Marquis is the place for brunching…

Just because summer is upon us, don’t expect to see the brunch scene slowing down any time soon – especially at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai. The iconic hotel has a whopping four brunches in its roster, ready to elevate your plans to another level this summer.

Wanderlust Brunch

Take a culinary journey across the globe, delving into seven live stations with plenty of tempting dishes and brilliant beverage stations. From the Italian corner, to the grilled meats straight from the barbecue, you can even take a bite straight from New York with Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Running every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, guests can join for Dhs425 per person including a huge selection of house beverages and cocktails, while resident DJ Adam J sets the vibe.

Brunch at Prime68

Prime68 is known for two main things, succulent Prime steaks and panoramic views across the city. Its weekly brunch is your chance to enjoy both of those and more, with a host of signature dishes served sharing style. The luxe brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm until 4pm, priced at Dhs295 per person including soft beverages, Dhs495 per person including house beverages and sparkling wine.

High So at Tong Thai

Tuck into the best of Thai cuisine at this mid-week evening brunch. Tong Thai showcases the best Thai street favourites perfectly paired with refreshing beverages. Guests will be treated to a stunning setting and friendly service as they sample their way through the menu. The brunch is priced at Dhs195 per person for food only, Dhs300 including house beverages for two hours, taking place every Wednesday from 6pm to 12am.

Themed Nights at Kitchen6

Fancy something different each night? Indulge in Kitchen6’s lavish buffet with a different theme every Thursday to Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 11pm. Starting with Thursday, guests can enjoy the Ocean’s Catch, while on Friday it’s Arabian Night. On Saturdays look out for Weekend Krunch, before Sunday, of course, is Roast Night. All events are priced from Dhs215 per person including soft drinks.