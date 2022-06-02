It’s set to become the beating heart of Jubail Island…

Nestled between Yas and Saadiyat, Jubail Island is already one of Abu Dhabi’s most idyllic islands, thanks to its lush, stretching mangroves. But the development of Jubail Island is set to see it become one of the capital’s most desirable residential destinations, with six residential estates comprising of beautiful luxury townhouses and apartments currently under construction. But in a new update, developer Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has also unveiled plans for a beating heart for the new local community, the stunning Jubail Marina.

On track for completion by mid-2023, Jubail Marina will form part of the Marina District, and will feature 66 berths for visitors and residents to set sail for Jubail as and when they please. This stunning seafront community project will also feature a luxury yacht club, scenic boardwalk and a collection of restaurants and cafes that will make the most of the gorgeous alfresco setting. That sounds like a true haven for boating enthusiasts.

Taking advantage of the breathtaking natural landscape, it will all be landscaped around the lush mangroves and unspoiled wildlife, with plenty of family-friendly spots that allow visitors and residents to sit back, relax and soak up the scenery.

Coming in at an impressive cost of Dhs10 billion, the Jubail Island development is set to be a wellness and nature focused santuary that feels worlds away from the bustle of the city. Alongside the exciting developments at Jubail Marina, residents will be catered to with a bredth of essential facilities including schools, supermarkets, nurseries and specialised clinics.