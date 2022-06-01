The property will reopen as Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel on July 1, 2022…

Exciting staycation news this week: luxury Thai hotel group, Anantara, has announced that it will open a third Dubai property. Taking over the building currently operated by The Oberoi, Dubai, Anantara Downtown Dubai Hotel will have 252 guest rooms and suites.

The hotel will relaunch on July 1, 2022 and guests will be treated to views of Downtown Dubai – some including the Burj Khalifa, of the Dubai skyline or the hotel pool. We’re also promised a wide variety of food and beverage options (La Mezcaleria will be keeping its coveted rooftop spot), plus a dedicated wellness floor including Anantara Spa, a gym and swimming pool.

Anantara has confirmed that its ‘exceptional experiences and luxury touch points will gradually be introduced over the coming months, and a series of property enhancements will commence later in 2022’.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, commented, “We are pleased to grow our strategic partnership with Aujan Group Holding to bring Minor Hotels’ luxury Anantara brand to the downtown area of Dubai. The continued expansion of Anantara into strategic global capitals including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Bangkok, Rome and Amsterdam is positioning the brand as a key player in urban hubs. The addition of Anantara Downtown Dubai is a testament to our ongoing efforts and we expect the property to become a landmark in the market.”

Anantara currently has two other properties in Dubai (The Palm Resort and World Islands Resort), six in Abu Dhabi (Eastern Mangroves Hotel, Qasr Al Sarab Resort, Royal Pavilion Villas, and on Sir Bani Yas – Desert Islands Resort, Al Sahel Resort, Al Yamm Resort), plus a resort set to open in Ras Al Khaimah (Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort – opening 2023), as well as Anantara Sharjah Resort, opening in late 2024.