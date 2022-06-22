It’s not National Pizza Day or anything like that. We’re just really, really hungry…

Dubai residents are only human and therefore love pizza. And despite the abundant pizza varieties in town, there’s something about the truffle pizza that gets us all a little crazy.

As with all of our What’s On lists, we may have left off your favourite place, and indeed you may not agree with our definitive list of top truffle pie in the city, but that’s what the comments section of our Facebook page is for.

But enough with the formalities: here are some great truffle pizzas in Dubai. Go eat them now…

The Artisan

Pizza – even great pizza – is subjective. You may like a certain pizza more than another, but we don’t think you’ll find fault with the taste of the tartufo nero (Dhs210) at The Artisan. Shaved truffle from Piemonte and 72-hour fermented dough are key players to this indulgent dish, with a crisp-meets-moreish dough that cradles an ooey gooey lava of the good stuff. It’s a masterpiece in Italian cuisine, and the finest example of elegant pizza done right.

The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai, Sun to Thur noon to 11pm and Fri to Sat noon to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 338 8133. @theartisandubai

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

“Did you order the truffle pizza?” Those are typically the first six words uttered in response to anyone who says they’ve just been for dinner Il Borro Tuscan Bistro. Their pizza al tartufo (Dhs195) served with Umbrian black winter truffle and buffalo mozzarella is to die for, but as our 2019 Restaurant Of The Year (and Favourite Italian Restaurant), should we really be surprised that they serve one of the best truffle pizzas in town?

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Street, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

DRIFT Beach Dubai

Made for sharing (from the pool bar menu), but better to keep for yourself, Drift’s stone-baked pizza comes oozing with cheese and sprinkled with black truffle, portobello mushrooms and fontina cheese. The thin base is crisp and fresh which balances out the rich, flavourful truffle to create a mouth-watering combination.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. driftbeachdubai.com

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Maybe you’ve never gotten to the pizza, because everything else at The Maine is so good. It’s OK, we forgive you. But now that you’re older, wiser, and more poised, you should have no trouble marching into the handsome brasserie and proudly ordering the mushroom and truffle pizza: a powerhouse of Swiss mushroom and black truffle on a thin crust pie. All yours for Dhs89.

DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel, JBR, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 457 6719. themaine.ae

Bussola

Yet another Dubai-approved pizza spot, Bussola has become a Marina favourite. The place pretty much does every pizza style you can imagine, including the very tasty la bussola (Dhs95), with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, datterino tomatoes, bresaola, porcini mushrooms, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, and truffle oil. Bring your appetite ’cause these pizzas are big.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tel: (04) 5117391. westinminaseyahi.com.

Pinza

Vegan pizza might be a turn-off, but we have two things to say to you: 1) there are some non-vegan options at Pinza, and 2) the vegan stuff is actually really good. Add regular cheese to the popular Truffle Goodness pizza if you want, but do us a favour and give the vegan cheese a shot – we’re willing to bet you wouldn’t even know it’s vegan.

pinza.com

Carine

This lovely French restaurant at the Emirates Golf Club, from the chef behind hotspot Gaia, opened quietly in 2018, serving some excellent Mediterranean fare. Here’s the thing, though: They have a dish labelled the truffle tart, that’s basically a pizza – and a brilliant one at that – thin and crispy and covered in cheesy, truffley goodness.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Tel: (04) 417 9999. facebook.com/Carine

Akiba Dori

Work or heading or a meeting in Dubai Design District when the truffle pizza craving hits? Head to popular Akiba Dori. They do a double truffle pizza with mushrooms, buttery mozzarella, basil, truffle oil, and burrata with slices of Italian truffle shaved on top. Yours for Dhs89.

Akiba Dori, Building 8, Dubai Design District, Dubai. Tel: (04) 770 7949. @AkibaDori

Pizza Express Live

Pizza Express Live does a porcini and truffle pizza for Dhs86. The delicious pizza treat comes with porcini mushrooms, cream of truffle, Béchamel and mozzarella and is finished with grated parmesan and chopped parsley. Other pizzas may make their way to your table but you’ll find yourself reaching out for ‘just one more slice’.

PizzaExpressLive, Doubletree By Hilton Bay Square, Business Bay, Dubai. Tel: (04) 566 5722. pizzaexpress.ae

Rx Coffee Apothecary

While not technically a pizza, per se, we wager you’ll forgive us for including Rx Coffee Apothecary’s black truffle khachapuri in this collection. The Georgian-style pizza boat is loaded with a gooey mix of feta, parmesan and mozzarella, with a runny egg yolk in the middle and a flurry of black truffle on top. It’s a good thing this breakfast dish is a single-serve, as there’s no way you’ll want to share…

Rx Coffee Apothecary, Al Athar Street, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, @rxcoffeedubai